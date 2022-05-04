2022 U19 EURO finals – fixtures and schedule: when and where are the matches?

The schedule has been confirmed for the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals, with hosts Slovakia kicking off the tournament against France in Trnava on Saturday 18 June.

Italy will meet Romania in the other opening Group A match that same evening, while the first Group B fixtures take place on Sunday 19 June, with England facing Austria and Israel playing the elite round Group 6 winner, which will be confirmed by 7 June

The groups Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France Group B: England, Israel, elite round Group 6 winner*, Austria *The remaining team will be decided after the elite round Group 6, involving Netherlands, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine, is played between 1-7 June.

Fixtures continue to Saturday 25 June, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The semi-finals will be allocated to their stadiums on completion of the group stage.

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.

The Slovak Football Association (SFZ) staged the 2000 U21 EURO, the U17 EURO in 2013 and the 2016 Women's U19 EURO. This tournament is returning after the last two editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stadiums

Trnava Stadium, Trnava (Group A, semi-final, final)

DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda (Group A, semi-final)

Banská Bystrica Stadium, Banská Bystrica (Group B)

Žiar nad Hronom Stadium, Žiar nad Hronom (Group B)

NTC Senec, Senec (World Cup play-off)

Match schedule

All kick-off times CET



Group stage:

Saturday 18 June

Group A: Slovakia vs France (17:30, Trnava)

Group A: Italy vs Romania (20:00, Dunajská Streda)

Sunday 19 June

Group B: Winner elite round Group 6 vs Israel (17:30, Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England vs Austria (20:00, Banská Bystrica)

Tuesday 21 June

Group A: Slovakia vs Italy (17:30, Trnava)

Group A: Romania vs France (20:00, Dunajská Streda)

Wednesday 22 June

Group B: Israel vs Austria (17:30, Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England vs Winner elite round Group 6 (20:00, Banská Bystrica)

Friday 24 June

Group A: Romania vs Slovakia (17:30, Trnava)

Group A: France vs Italy (17:30, Dunajská Streda)

Saturday 25 June

Group B: Austria vs Winner elite round Group 6 (20:00, Banská Bystrica)

Group B: Israel vs England (20:00, Žiar nad Hronom)

FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off:

Tuesday 28 June

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (17:00, Senec)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 28 June

SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A﻿ (17:00 or 20:00, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)

Final:

Friday 1 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Trnava)