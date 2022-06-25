2022 U19 EURO finals fixtures and results: What's happened so far?

Liam Delap's sixth-minute strike ensured England beat Israel to win Group B as Ofir Haim's side finished runners-up in the section. The Young Lions will face Italy, while Israel will meet Group A winners France in the semi-finals.

Austria defeated Serbia to secure third place in Group B and set up a FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off with hosts Slovakia.

France beat a much-changed Italy side to win Group A on Friday. The Azzurrini took full advantage of an usually subdued start from Landry Chauvin's team when Cristian Volpato steered home in the 16th minute.

However, the momentum soon changed as Florent Da Silva's stunning strike and Loum Tchaouna's composed finish put Les Petits Bleus back in control. Tchaouna then struck again for his fourth of the campaign before Tayrik Arconte made sure in the 79th minute.

Highlights: France 4-1 Italy

FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Group stage

MATCHDAY 3

Friday 24 June

Group A: Romania 0-1 Slovakia (Trnava)

Group A: France 4-1 Italy (Dunajská Streda)

Saturday 25 June

Group B: Austria 3-2 Serbia (Banská Bystrica)

Group B: Israel 0-1 England (Žiar nad Hronom)

MATCHDAY 1

Highlights: Slovakia 0-5 France

France kicked off the tournament in style, putting five goals past hosts Slovakia in the opening game in Trnava. Loum Tchaouna struck first, before doubles from Ange-Yoan Bonny and Alan Virginius completed a commanding victory. Elsewhere in Group A Italy beat Romania in a lively encounter, with Tommaso Baldanzi's strike the pick of the goals.

Israel looked to have won the opening Group B match, but Stefan Leković’s added-time header salvaged a point for Serbia in an end-to-end draw. Later that day England saw off Austria courtesy of two well-worked goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Alfie Devine.

Saturday 18 June

Group A: Slovakia 0-5 France (Trnava)

Group A: Italy 2-1 Romania (Dunajská Streda)

Sunday 19 June

Group B: Serbia 2-2 Israel (Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England 2-0 Austria (Banská Bystrica)

MATCHDAY 2

Highlights: Israel 4-2 Austria

Italy and France confirmed their semi-final slots with a game to spare in Group A. The Azzurrini started slowly against Slovakia, but gradually moved through the gears with Giuseppe Ambrosino's composed first-half finish clinching their qualification in Trnava.

Despite Andrei Coubis’ late strike for Romania, France took three points in Dunajska Streda. Loum Tchaouna and Martin Adeline got Les Petits Bleus’ goals inside 20 minutes, however Landry Chauvin’s side were forced to cling on in a dramatic final ten minutes.

England secured the third last-four spot in an assured win over Serbia in Group B. Dane Scarlett's double and neat finishes from Carney Chukwuemeka and Daniel Jebbison settled a one-sided encounter.

Highlights: England 4-0 Serbia

Israel put on an eye-catching display to beat Austria in an action-packed meeting in Ziar nad Hronom. At 4-1, Yusuf Demir’s stunning free-kick reignited the contest, but Ofir Haim’s side held firm to take the points in Ziar nad Hronom.

Tuesday 21 June

Group A: Slovakia 0-1 Italy (Trnava)

Group A: Romania 1-2 France (Dunajská Streda)

Wednesday 22 June

Group B: Israel 4-2 Austria (Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England 4-0 Serbia (Banská Bystrica)

FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off

Tuesday 28 June

Slovakia vs Austria (17:00 CET, Trnava Stadium, Trnava)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 28 June

SF1: France vs Israel (20:00 CET, DAC Arena, Dunajská Streda)

SF2: England vs Italy﻿ (17:00 CET, NTC Senec, Senec)

Final

Friday 1 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00 CET, Trnava)

The groups Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams in each group progressed to the semi-finals.

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.