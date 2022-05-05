Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Player of the Match: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 7 points

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 4 points

Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 7 points

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 4 points

Midfielders

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 8 points

Fabinho (Liverpool) – 9 points

Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) – 7 points

Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 7 points

Player of the Match: Luis Díaz

Forwards

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 11 points

Luis Díaz (Liverpool) – 8 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.