Champions League final preview: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide

Thursday 5 May 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? What do our reporters expect? Welcome to our UEFA Champions League final preview.

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 28 May.

Champions League final at a glance

When: Saturday 28 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Who: Six-time winners Liverpool face 13-time winners Real Madrid
What: 66th European Cup final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch the Champions League final

Find your local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Final Shoot-Out – win Paris tickets!


What do you need to know?

Great Champions League final goals
You've got yourselves some final here. Liverpool are enjoying a remarkable season which could yet end with an unprecedented quadruple – perennial Premier League rivals Manchester City aside, they've consistently been top of the class for every assignment sent their way.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, may have already been crowned Spanish champions, but their European campaign defies both belief and description after a series of stellar comebacks. Their journey to this point could fill a novel, and the final chapter is yet to be written.

Meet the finalists


Line-ups

All Liverpool's goals en route to the Champions League final
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Diogo Jota

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

These are the finalists' starting line-ups from their semi-final second legs; predicted line-ups and team news to follow.

Form guide

Liverpool
Route to final: Group B winners, ﻿2-1 agg vs Inter (R16), 6-4 agg vs Benfica (QF), ﻿5-2 agg vs Villarreal (SF)
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup final, League Cup winners

All of Real Madrid's goals en route to the final
Real Madrid
Route to final: Group D winners﻿, 3-2 agg vs Paris (R16), 5-4 agg vs Chelsea (QF), 6-5 agg vs Man. City (SF)
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWL
Where they stand: Liga champions

European Cup final pedigree

Liverpool
European Cup final record: P9 W6 L3 F13 A11
Most recent appearance: 2019, Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Real Madrid
European Cup final record: P16 W13 L3 F42 A23
Most recent appearance: 2018, Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

2018 final highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
Expert predictions

To follow.

View from the camps

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "Outstanding, massive – it feels like the first one because it's always so special."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "Something strange has happened. Since the start of the season we have played very strong teams who believed they'd win the Champions League – Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Man. City. Credit goes to the players and our fanbase, who push and push and push. The shirt carries weight – the pride of the club. For me, a final with Liverpool is like a derby because I continue to be an Evertonian."

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool forward: "We have a score to settle."

More to follow.

