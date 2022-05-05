Champions League final preview: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide
Thursday 5 May 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? What do our reporters expect? Welcome to our UEFA Champions League final preview.
Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 28 May.
Champions League final at a glance
When: Saturday 28 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Who: Six-time winners Liverpool face 13-time winners Real Madrid
What: 66th European Cup final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch the Champions League final
Find your local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
You've got yourselves some final here. Liverpool are enjoying a remarkable season which could yet end with an unprecedented quadruple – perennial Premier League rivals Manchester City aside, they've consistently been top of the class for every assignment sent their way.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, may have already been crowned Spanish champions, but their European campaign defies both belief and description after a series of stellar comebacks. Their journey to this point could fill a novel, and the final chapter is yet to be written.Meet the finalists
Line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Diogo Jota
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
These are the finalists' starting line-ups from their semi-final second legs; predicted line-ups and team news to follow.
Form guide
Liverpool
Route to final: Group B winners, 2-1 agg vs Inter (R16), 6-4 agg vs Benfica (QF), 5-2 agg vs Villarreal (SF)
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup final, League Cup winners
Real Madrid
Route to final: Group D winners, 3-2 agg vs Paris (R16), 5-4 agg vs Chelsea (QF), 6-5 agg vs Man. City (SF)
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWL
Where they stand: Liga champions
European Cup final pedigree
Liverpool
European Cup final record: P9 W6 L3 F13 A11
Most recent appearance: 2019, Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham
Real Madrid
European Cup final record: P16 W13 L3 F42 A23
Most recent appearance: 2018, Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "Outstanding, massive – it feels like the first one because it's always so special."
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "Something strange has happened. Since the start of the season we have played very strong teams who believed they'd win the Champions League – Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Man. City. Credit goes to the players and our fanbase, who push and push and push. The shirt carries weight – the pride of the club. For me, a final with Liverpool is like a derby because I continue to be an Evertonian."
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool forward: "We have a score to settle."
