Nations League: League C results, how it worked

MATCHDAY 6

Greece ended their successful campaign in style with victory over Northern Ireland, who nevertheless stayed up as Cyprus were heavily beaten by Kosovo to slip into the relegation play-outs. Already assured of promotion, Türkiye and Kazakhstan both lost their unbeaten records in their final outings. For Group C1 winners Türkiye, that came in the form of a surprise 2-1 loss in the Faroe Islands, while Group C3 top dogs Kazakhstan were reduced to ten men on 35 minutes in a 3-0 defeat away to Azerbaijan. Georgia finished seven points clear in Group C4 with a 2-1 win in Gibraltar.

Highlights: Gibraltar 1-2 Georgia

Sunday 25 September

C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Türkiye

C1 Luxembourg 1-0 Lithuania

C3 Azerbaijan 3-0 Kazakhstan

C3 Slovakia 1-1 Belarus

Monday 26 September

C4 Gibraltar 1-2 Georgia

C4 North Macedonia 0-1 Bulgaria

Tuesday 27 September

C2 Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland

C2 Kosovo 5-1 Cyprus

All fixtures 20:45 CET

At a glance Promoted to Group B: Türkiye, Greece, Kazakhstan, Georgia

Destined for relegation play-outs: Lithuania, Cyprus, Belarus, Gibraltar

State of play

Group 1: Türkiye will compete in League B next time out after finishing top, with ﻿Lithuania set for the relegation play-outs.

Group 2: Greece are promoted, while Cyprus' final-day loss to Kosovo means they will be in the relegation play-outs.

Group 3: Kazakhstan have been promoted as section winners, while Belarus will take part in the relegation play-outs.

Group 4: ﻿Georgia have been promoted, while Gibraltar are consigned to the relegation play-outs.

Highlights: Georgia 2-0 North Macedonia

How League C of the UEFA Nations League worked

League C contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams played all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

Teams finishing fourth enter the play-outs in March 2024, with the two teams defeated in those ties moving to League D.

League C groups

C1: Türkiye, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus

C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

All League C results

MATCHDAY 1

Türkiye and Georgia were the big winners in the opening round, though Luxembourg, Kosovo and Greece also impressed on their travels, with Luxembourg's Danel Sinani scoring twice in Lithuania. North Macedonia hit back to hold neighbours Bulgaria, while Tomáš Suslov scored the only goal as Slovakia saw off Belarus.

Highlights: Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar

Thursday 2 June

C2 Cyprus 0-2 Kosovo

C2 Northern Ireland 0-1 Greece

C4 Georgia 4-0 Gibraltar

C4 Bulgaria 1-1 North Macedonia

Friday 3 June

C3 Kazakhstan 2-0 Azerbaijan

C3 Belarus 0-1 Slovakia

Saturday 4 June

C1 Lithuania 0-2 Luxembourg

C1 Türkiye 4-0 Faroe Islands

Group 1 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts TUR Türkiye Playing now 6 4 1 1 18 5 13 13 LUX Luxembourg Playing now 6 3 2 1 9 7 2 11 FRO Faroe Islands Playing now 6 2 2 2 7 10 -3 8 LTU Lithuania Playing now 6 0 1 5 2 14 -12 1

MATCHDAY 2

Türkiye maintained their dominant start in Group C1, racking up a 6-0 win against Lithuania, while Georgia were also among the goals as they won 5-2 in Bulgaria, prompting the hosts' Yasen Petrov to resign after the game. Greece and Kazakhstan also maintained perfect records thanks to victories against Kosovo and Slovakia respectively.

Highlights: Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia

Sunday 5 June

C2 Cyprus 0-0 Northern Ireland

C2 Kosovo 0-1 Greece

C4 Gibraltar 0-2 North Macedonia

C4 Bulgaria 2-5 Georgia

Monday 6 June

C3 Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan

C3 Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan

Tuesday 7 June

C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg

C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GRE Greece Playing now 6 5 0 1 10 2 8 15 KOS Kosovo Playing now 6 3 0 3 11 8 3 9 NIR Northern Ireland Playing now 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 5 CYP Cyprus Playing now 6 1 2 3 4 12 -8 5

MATCHDAY 3

Greece and Georgia extended their perfect records following 3-0 victories but Kazakhstan failed to make it three wins from three as they drew away to Belarus and Slovakia moved to within a point with their success. Another 100% record went when Luxembourg and Türkiye – who had both won their opening two games – faced off, with Serdar Dursun's clincher for the visitors making him the competition's top scorer with four goals.

Highlights: Greece 3-0 Cyprus

Thursday 9 June

C2 Greece 3-0 Cyprus

C2 Kosovo 3-2 Northern Ireland

C4 Gibraltar 1-1 Bulgaria

C4 North Macedonia 0-3 Georgia

Friday 10 June

C3 Azerbaijan 0-1 Slovakia

C3 Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan

Saturday 11 June

C1 Faroe Islands 2-1 Lithuania

C1 Luxembourg 0-2 Türkiye

Group 3 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts KAZ Kazakhstan Playing now 6 4 1 1 8 6 2 13 AZE Azerbaijan Playing now 6 3 1 2 7 4 3 10 SVK Slovakia Playing now 6 2 1 3 5 6 -1 7 BLR Belarus Playing now 6 0 3 3 3 7 -4 3

MATCHDAY 4

Greece became the first team to secure promotion by beating Kosovo 2-0, while Türkiye also improved their chances of going up by downing Lithuania to record a fourth straight win and move five points clear at the Group C1 summit. Undefeated Kazakhstan stretched their lead at the top of their section to four points, while Azerbaijan clinched their first victory. North Macedonia closed the gap at the Group C4 summit, as Georgia were held to a goalless draw by Bulgaria.

Highlights: Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania

Sunday 12 June

C2 Northern Ireland 2-2 Cyprus

C2 Greece 2-0 Kosovo

C4 Georgia 0-0 Bulgaria

C4 North Macedonia 4-0 Gibraltar

Monday 13 June

C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia

C3 Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus

Tuesday 14 June

C1 Luxembourg 2-2 Faroe Islands

C1 Türkiye 2-0 Lithuania

MATCHDAY 5

Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Georgia all wrapped up promotion with a game to spare. Türkiye secured the draw they needed at home to Luxembourg, while Kazakhstan saw off Belarus and Georgia completed the double over nearest challengers North Macedonia.

Highlights: Türkiye 3-3 Luxembourg

Thursday 22 September

C1 Lithuania 1-1 Faroe Islands

C1 Türkiye 3-3 Luxembourg

C3 Kazakhstan 2-1 Belarus

C3 Slovakia 1-2 Azerbaijan

Friday 23 September

C4 Georgia 2-0 North Macedonia

C4 Bulgaria 5-1 Gibraltar

Saturday 24 September

C2 Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo

C2 Cyprus 1-0 Greece

Group 4 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts GEO Georgia Playing now 6 5 1 0 16 3 13 16 BUL Bulgaria Playing now 6 2 3 1 10 8 2 9 MKD North Macedonia Playing now 6 2 1 3 7 7 0 7 GIB Gibraltar Playing now 6 0 1 5 3 18 -15 1

Download the official app