Nations League: League D fixtures, how it works, what to look out for

San Marino claimed their best haul in a UEFA campaign in the 2020/21 Nations League, thanks to a pair of draws. Their bid to improve on that – and maybe even secure their first ever competitive win – begins on Thursday 2 June against an Estonia side that lost out in March's relegation play-outs.

The other newcomers to League D, Moldova, begin their bid for a swift return to League C on the following night in Liechtenstein. Latvia will also have sights set on a strong start, aiming to make sure lightning doesn't strike twice as they host Andorra. The principality side earned a shock draw in Riga when the sides met in their 2020/21 opener.

League D Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 2 June

D2 Estonia vs San Marino (18:00 CEST)

Friday 3 June

D1 Latvia vs Andorra (18:00)

D1 Liechtenstein vs Moldova (20:45)

How League D of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works

League D contains seven teams, split into two groups (one of four and the other of three. Sides play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League C for the 2024/25 edition.

League D groups

D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

League D fixtures

*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June

D2 San Marino vs Malta (15:00 CEST)

Monday 6 June

D1 Andorra vs Moldova

D1 Latvia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June

D2 Malta vs Estonia

Friday 10 June

D1 Moldova vs Latvia (18:00)

D1 Andorra vs Liechtenstein



MATCHDAY 4

Sunday 12 June

D2 Malta vs San Marino

Tuesday 14 June

D1 Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)

D1 Liechtenstein vs Latvia

MATCHDAY 5

Thursday 22 September

D1 Latvia vs Moldova (18:00)

D1 Liechtenstein vs Andorra

Friday 23 September

D2 Estonia vs Malta (18:00)

MATCHDAY 6

Sunday 25 September

D1 Andorra vs Latvia (15:00)

D1 Moldova vs Liechtenstein (15:00)

Monday 26 September

D2 San Marino vs Estonia