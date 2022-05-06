Pepsi Changemakers: Pivotal instances from the Champions League semi-final second legs

UEFA Champions League Changemakers, brought to you by Pepsi, picks out the pivotal instances that proved decisive in shifting the momentum in the semi-final second legs.

Luis Díaz's game-changing introduction

Liverpool's lack of usual authority and composure was particularly conspicuous in the first half in Villarreal, but gone was their sense of adventure, too. Cue Luis Díaz. The Reds' January signing came off the bench at half-time and took the game to the hosts, helping to shift the dynamic in the visitors' favour, and scoring their second goal.

Ferland Mendy's goal-line clearance

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Man. City

There will be movie scripts written about Madrid's comeback against City, but none of it would have been possible had substitute Jack Grealish converted either of his two quickfire efforts on 87 minutes. The second was saved by Thibaut Courtois' toe, but it was the first that will give him nightmares, Mendy somehow racing back to clear off the line.

Rodrygo's late, late double

Madrid had not had a single shot on target for 89 minutes, so when Rodrygo poked in on 90 it looked set to be too little, too late – surely there wasn't time for another? Yet there was, the Madrid forward's header barely a minute later forcing extra time.