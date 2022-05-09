Camila Cabello to perform at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony, presented by Pepsi®

Known for smash hits such as Bam Bam, Señorita, and Havana, Cuban-American artist Camila Cabello will take to the stage minutes before kick-off at UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on Saturday 28 May.

Camila Cabello, music artist "I'm so excited to be taking to the stage at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world – I can’t wait!”

Now in its sixth year, the UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi merges the worlds of music, entertainment, and sport to deliver a world-class performance. The 2022 Opening Ceremony will be a stunning display of costumes, dancers and musicians, choreographed to deliver a high-energy spectacular to fans in the stadium, and at home.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director "We are excited to be collaborating with our long-standing partners at Pepsi for yet another highly entertaining Opening Ceremony performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. These events always provide the ultimate cross-pollination of sport and music which we know fans love to watch – and Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us do that. We know that Camila Cabello is one of the world’s most popular artists and she will help us to build on our fans' excitement for the Opening Ceremony performance with a show football fans will never forget."

This year's final will air in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Cabello will take to the pitch just over ten minutes before the biggest game in European club football this season gets under way.