Meet the 2022 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists: Germany vs Spain

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final will be between holders Germany and Spain in Sarajevo on Sunday.

Both teams have won four games without conceding in Bosnia and Herzegovina to keep up their mutual domination of this competition. Between them they have won 11 of the previous 12 editions and are both in their ninth final, which will be the sixth between the pair.

Knockout bracket Semi-finals: Thursday

Germany 1-0 France (Zenica)

Spain 3-0 Netherlands Sarajevo) FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off: Sunday

France vs Netherlands (14:00, Zenica) Final: Sunday

Germany v Spain (20:00, Sarajevo) All times CET

We introduce teams who will compete for the title, and who have already booked tickets to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India. Europe's third spot in the global competition will be decided by a play-off between the teams beaten in the semi-finals, France and the Netherland,s on Sunday in Zenica.

Germany vs Spain

Previous finals meetings 2017/18 final: Germany 0-2 Spain

2016/17 final: Germany 0-0 Spain (3-1 pens)

2016/17 group stage: Germany 4-1 Spain

2015/16 final: Germany 0-0 Spain (3-2 pens)

2015/16 group stage: Germany 2-2 Spain

2014/15 group stage: Germany 0-4 Spain

2013/14 final: Germany 1-1 Spain (3-1 pens)

2013/14 group stage: Germany 0-4 Spain

2008/09 final: Germany 7-0 Spain 2021/22 group stage: Germany 2-0 Netherlands

2018/19 final: Germany 1-1 Netherlands (3-2 pens)

2018/19 group stage: Germany 2-3 Netherlands

2017/18 group stage: Germany 2-2 Netherlands

2019/10 third place: Germany 3-0 Netherlands

Round 1: Group A4 winners (W4-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Finland)

Round 2: Group A5 winners (W4-0 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Slovenia, W3-2 vs Austria)

Group stage: Group A winners (W2-0 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Netherlands, W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Semi-final: W1-0 vs France

Finals top scorers: Mara Alber, Paulina Platner 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Paulina Platner, Alara Sehitler, Marie Steiner 5

Previous best: Winners x 7 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19)

Final record: W7 L1

Previous finals:

2018/19: D1-1, W3-2pens vs Netherlands

2017/18: L0-2 vs Spain

2016/17: D0-0, W3-1pens vs Spain

2015/16: D0-0, W3-2pens vs Spain

2013/14: D1-1, W3-1pens vs Spain

2011/12: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France

2008/09: W7-0 vs Spain

2007/08: W3-0 vs France

Highlights: Norway 0-4 Spain

Round 1: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Northern Ireland, W4-0 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Serbia)

Round 2: Group A2 winners (W6-0 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Czech Republic)

Group stage: Group B winners (W4-0 vs Norway, W4-0 vs Finland, W3-0 vs France)

Semi-final: W3-0 vs Netherlands

Finals top scorers: Jone Amezaga, Carla Camacho, Lucía Corrales, Nina Pou 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Carla Camacho 7

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)

Final record: W4 L4

Previous finals:

2017/18: W2-0 vs Germany

2016/17: D0-0, L1-3pens vs Germany

2015/16: D0-0, L2-3pens vs Germany

2014/15: W5-2 vs Switzerland

2013/14: D1-1, L1-3pens vs Germany

2010/11: W1-0 vs France

2009/10: D0-0, W4-1pens vs Republic of Ireland

2008/09: L0-7 vs Germany