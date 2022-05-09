2022 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finals: Germany vs France, Spain vs Netherlands

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals are played in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday with three of the four teams that made that stage in the last completed edition of 2019 there again with holders Germany still in line to retain their title and a replay of a tie from that previous tournament in Bulgaria, Spain vs Netherlands.

Knockout fixtures Semi-finals: Thursday

SF1: Germany vs France (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

SF2: Spain vs Netherlands (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo) FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off: Sunday

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica) Final: Sunday

Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo) All times CET

We introduce the four teams who will compete for places in Sunday's Sarajevo final as well as tickets to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India. Europe's third spot in the global competition will be decided by a play-off between the teams beaten in the semi-finals, on Sunday in Zenica.

Germany vs France

Previous finals meetings 2016/17 group stage: Germany 3-1 France

2013/14 group stage: Germany 4-0 France

2011/12 final: Germany 1-1 France (4-3 pens)

2010/11 semi-finals: Germany 2-2 France (5-6 pens)

2008/09 semi-finals: Germany 4-1 France

2007/08 final: Germany 3-0 France Germany have reached the semi-finals in 12 of the 13 Women's U17 EURO editions.

Highlights: Germany 2-0 Netherlands

Round 1: Group A4 winners (W4-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Finland)

Round 2: Group A5 winners (W4-0 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Slovenia, W3-2 vs Austria)

Group stage: Group A winners (W2-0 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Netherlands, W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Finals top scorers: Mara Alber, Paulina Platner 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Paulina Platner, Marie Steiner 5

Previous best: Winners x 7 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19)

Semi-final record: W8 L3

Highlights: France 2-0 Finland

Round 1: Group A3 runners-up (D2-2 vs Sweden, W4-0 vs Wales, W3-0 vs Italy)

Round 2: Group A6 winners (W2-1 vs England, W5-0 vs Croatia, W6-1 vs Poland)

Group stage: Group B runners-up (W2-0 vs Finland, W1-0 vs Norway, L0-3 vs Spain)

Finals top scorers: Lucie Calba, Shana Chossenott, Laureen Oillic 1

Top scorers including qualifying: Shana Chossenott, Julie Swierot 5

Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)

Semi-final record: W3 L1

Spain vs Netherlands

Previous finals meetings 2018/19 semi-finals: Spain 1-3 Netherlands

2016/17 semi-finals: Spain 2-0 Netherlands

2009/10 semi-finals: Spain 3-0 Netherlands The Netherlands are in their fourth semi-final, all against Spain.

Highlights: Norway 0-4 Spain

Round 1: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Northern Ireland, W4-0 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Serbia)

Round 2: Group A2 winners (W6-0 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Czech Republic)

Group stage: Group B winners (W4-0 vs Norway, W4-0 vs Finland, W3-0 vs France)

Finals top scorers: Jone Amezaga, Carla Camacho, Lucía Corrales 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Carla Camacho 7

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)

Semi-final record: W8 L2

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands

Round 1: Group A2 winners (W3-0 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs Czech Republic)

Round 2: Group A7 winners (W11-0 vs Montenegro, W3-1 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Portugal)

Group stage: Group A runners-up (W8-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-2 vs Germany, D1-1 vs Denmark)

Finals top scorer: Fieke Kroese 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Hanna Huizenga 10

Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)

Semi-final record: W1 L2