2022 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finals: Germany vs France, Spain vs Netherlands

Monday 9 May 2022

Germany face France then Spain take on the Netherlands on Thursday for places in Sunday's final and the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals are played in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday with three of the four teams that made that stage in the last completed edition of 2019 there again.

Holders Germany, still in line to retain their title, will play France in Zenica and later in Sarajevo there is a replay of a last-four tie from that previous tournament in Bulgaria, Spain vs Netherlands.

Knockout fixtures

Semi-finals:

Thursday
SF1: Germany vs France (14:00, Zenica)
SF2: Spain vs Netherlands (20:00, Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday
Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)

All times CET

We introduce the four teams who will compete for places in Sunday's Sarajevo final as well as tickets to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India. Europe's third spot in the global competition will be decided by a play-off between the teams beaten in the semi-finals, on Sunday in Zenica.

Germany vs France

Previous finals meetings

2016/17 group stage: Germany 3-1 France
2013/14 group stage: Germany 4-0 France
2011/12 final: Germany 1-1 France (4-3 pens)
2010/11 semi-finals: Germany 2-2 France (5-6 pens)
2008/09 semi-finals: Germany 4-1 France
2007/08 final: Germany 3-0 France

Germany have reached the semi-finals in 12 of the 13 Women's U17 EURO editions.

Germany (holders)

Highlights: Germany 2-0 Netherlands
Round 1: Group A4 winners (W4-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Finland)
Round 2: Group A5 winners (W4-0 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Slovenia, W3-2 vs Austria)
Group stage: Group A winners (W2-0 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Netherlands, W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Finals top scorers: Mara Alber, Paulina Platner 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Paulina Platner, Marie Steiner 5
Previous best: Winners x 7 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19)
Semi-final record: W8 L3

France

Highlights: France 2-0 Finland
Round 1: Group A3 runners-up (D2-2 vs Sweden, W4-0 vs Wales, W3-0 vs Italy)
Round 2: Group A6 winners (W2-1 vs England, W5-0 vs Croatia, W6-1 vs Poland)
Group stage: Group B runners-up (W2-0 vs Finland, W1-0 vs Norway, L0-3 vs Spain)
Finals top scorers: Lucie Calba, Shana Chossenott, Laureen Oillic 1
Top scorers including qualifying: Shana Chossenott, Julie Swierot 5
Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)
Semi-final record: W3 L1

Spain vs Netherlands

Previous finals meetings

2018/19 semi-finals: Spain 1-3 Netherlands
2016/17 semi-finals: Spain 2-0 Netherlands
2009/10 semi-finals: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

The Netherlands are in their fourth semi-final, all against Spain.

Spain

Highlights: Norway 0-4 Spain
Round 1: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Northern Ireland, W4-0 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Serbia)
Round 2: Group A2 winners (W6-0 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Czech Republic)
Group stage: Group B winners (W4-0 vs Norway, W4-0 vs Finland, W3-0 vs France)
Finals top scorers: Jone Amezaga, Carla Camacho, Lucía Corrales 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Carla Camacho 7
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
Semi-final record: W8 L2

Netherlands

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands
Round 1: Group A2 winners (W3-0 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs Czech Republic)
Round 2: Group A7 winners (W11-0 vs Montenegro, W3-1 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Portugal)
Group stage: Group A runners-up (W8-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-2 vs Germany, D1-1 vs Denmark)
Finals top scorer: Fieke Kroese 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Hanna Huizenga 10
Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)
Semi-final record: W1 L2

