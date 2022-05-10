Seville set for UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour
Tuesday 10 May 2022
Andrés Palop, a two-time winner with Sevilla, will arrive in the Andalusian capital on Tuesday to present the UEFA Europa League trophy.
Andrés Palop will sail into the Andalusian capital on Tuesday to present a treasure that has become familiar to many in these parts over the past 16 years: the UEFA Europa League Trophy.
The arrival of Palop, goalkeeping hero when Sevilla won the first two of their six titles in 2006 and 2007, signals the start of a two-day whistle-stop tour for the silverware that will be up for grabs when Frankfurt take on Rangers at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in next Wednesday's final. There are several opportunities to see UEFA's heaviest prize up close – check out the itinerary below.
UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour
*All times local
Tuesday
10:00 Final ambassador Andrés Palop arrives with the trophy on Guadaluxe boat at Muelle de la Sal
10:45 Trophy welcomed on to the Nao Victoria, the replica of the first ship to sail around the world, by Seville mayor Antonio Muñoz
12:00 Arrival at City Hall
16:00-20:00 Public exhibition of the trophy at City Hall (access via Plaza San Francisco)
Wednesday
11:00-12:00 Trophy presented at a local school, Colegio San Isidoro
16:00-20:00 Public exhibition of the trophy at City Hall (access via Plaza San Francisco)