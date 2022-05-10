Prague to host 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final

The Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic has been selected to host next season's UEFA Europa Conference League final on 7 June 2023.

Home of Slavia Praha, the compact, atmospheric venue was opened by Vladimír Šmicer in 2008 and has since staged several significant matches at club and international level.

The 2013 UEFA Super Cup took place at the Eden Arena, Bayern defeating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw over 120 minutes, and it also went the distance two years later in the 2015 U21 EURO final, Sweden seeing off Portugal 4-3 on spot kicks.

Viktoria Plzeň played at the Eden Arena during their maiden UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in 2011/12. More recently, the venue has enjoyed Slavia Praha's run to three European quarter-finals in four seasons, including this campaign in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

The decision to award the 2023 final to Eden Arena was taken by the UEFA Executive Committee in Vienna, Austria on 10 May 2022.

The first UEFA Europa Conference League final takes place in Tirana, Albania on Wednesday 25 May, with Roma facing Feyenoord.

Other 2022/23 club final venues

2023 Europa League final: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

2023 Women's Champions League final: PSV Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

2023 Champions League final: Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey



