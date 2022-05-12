Watch Júlio César's goalkeeping drills

Júlio César was one of the world's top goalkeepers for over a decade.

In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the former Brazil No1 goes back to the training ground to demonstrate some of the training ground drills that kept him sharp.

First up, he demonstrated a technique to practice covering his near post, while preparing for follow-up shots from inside the box. "We need to cover this area here," he said, gesturing towards the gap between himself and his goalpost. "And to try to anticipate the cross [going the other way across goal]."

To sharpen himself up for goalmouth scrambles in matches, Júlio César showed how he used to have one coach fire in a ball at the near post, before a second took a shot on goal from a central position a few moments later. "Goalkeeper is a position where you need to arrive near as possible to perfection," explained the 42-year-old – a UEFA Champions League-winner with José Mourinho's Inter in 2010 – before showing he was still flexible enough to fling himself on balls in the box.

Júlio César recreates great saves

Another key match skill for Júlio César was dealing with crosses, and he was keen to demonstrate the technique and decision-making skills that took him to the top of the game.

For this drill, he had crosses repeatedly delivered into the box from the wing, some under pressure from an outfield player, and fielded them before launching the ball forward to safety.

Crucial skills were jumping with the right leg depending on the direction of the cross and knowing when to catch a ball and when to punch or kick it to safety. He also demonstrated how to kick a ball effectively, hitting the ball side-on rather than from underneath to get maximum distance.