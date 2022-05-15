Women's Champions League games of the season: Which is your favourite?

The 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League has given the competition a whole new look and delivered excitement aplenty along the way.

With the final between Barcelona and Lyon coming up on Saturday, UEFA.com picks out five games from the new group stage onward that had us thrilled. Vote for your favourite.

30/04/2022, semi-final second leg

Highlights: Paris 1-2 Lyon

Paris and Lyon's rivalry has become such a fixture of the European stage that this tenth meeting in the competition equalled the record set by Chelsea-Wolfsburg earlier in the season. And it was yet another classic as Lyon avenged Paris ending their five-year European reign last season by making the most of their narrow 3-2 lead from the first leg. Ada Hegerberg struck early and, after Marie-Antoinette Katoto gave the home side hope, Wendie Renard silenced most of the 43,255 crowd with a header seven minutes from the end (having also scored the previous week in her historic 100th European appearance).

Must-see moment: Hegerberg's looping header followed by a celebration reminding the Paris fans, and everyone else, that she is still the striker to stop.

30/03/2022, quarter-final second leg

Highlights: Paris 2-2 Bayern

Only one game in the knockout phase required extra time, giving both teams another chance for a twist. Bayern had scored late at home to pull this tie back to 2-1 following two Katoto goals, and despite Sandy Baltimore scoring early for Paris at the Parc des Princes, ex-Lyon star Saki Kumagai and Lea Schüller struck to take the contest beyond 180 minutes. But not to penalties, as one of the competition's stalwarts, Ramona Bachmann, came off the bench to get a memorable 112th-minute winner for the hosts.

Must-see moment: Bachmann, who featured in the 2007 final as a teenager, beating two players in the box and finding a gap to shoot in and spark wild celebrations.

16/12/2021, group stage Matchday 6

Highlights: Wolfsburg 4-0 Chelsea

Most of the games in Group A have a case to be included in this list, not least Chelsea's comeback to draw 3-3 with Wolfsburg on Matchday 1. Fast forward a couple of months, and even after being held 0-0 at home by Juventus, Chelsea could still afford a one-goal defeat away to their regular European opponents. But a depleted Blues side fell two down inside 23 minutes following a Svenja Huth double, before Tabea Wassmuth struck twice in the second half to confirm the 2021 finalists' exit – finishing third in a three-way ﻿tie-break behind Wolfsburg and Juve on goal difference.

Must-see moment: The smashing Wassmuth finish that confirmed Chelsea's ouster and took her group stage-leading goal tally to eight.

09/12/2021, group stage Matchday 5

Highlights: Arsenal 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona defeated Arsenal 4-1 on Matchday 1, but it was this result in a high-profile occasion at the Gunners' men's stadium that proved their group stage masterpiece. The holders displayed the same kind of dominance they showed in beating Chelsea 4-0 in the 2021 final – and took another step towards finishing Group C with a perfect six wins from six.

Must-see moment: Fridolina Rolfö making it 3-0 with a long-range curling shot just before half-time.

18/11/2021, group stage Matchday 4

Highlights: Wolfsburg 0-2 Juventus

Back to Group A and a result that ensured Juventus would not yield to an expected Wolfsburg-Chelsea procession. Having lost at home to Chelsea on Matchday 2, Juve then held Wolfsburg 2-2 next time out courtesy of a late Cristiana Girelli finish. But they were still not expected to go to Germany and stun the two-time European champions 2-0, triumphing thanks to an own goal following a Girelli cross early in the second half and ﻿Andrea Stašková's late clincher after a fine Barbara Bonansea run.

Must-see moment: The celebrations that greeted Stašková's goal were a Juventus bench-emptier.