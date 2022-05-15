UEFA Women's Champions League: 2021/22 season in numbers

0 Paris Saint-Germain won their six games without conceding a goal, a first in a home-and-away UEFA club competition group.

1 The first goal of the new group stage was scored by a player from the competition's most successful club, Melvine Malard for Lyon at Häcken.

﻿Malard makes history

3 Three clubs – HB Køge, Hoffenheim and Real Madrid – reached the group stage on their first-ever European entries. Benfica, Juventus, Servette and WFC Kharkiv were also among the final 16 for the first time under any format. Madrid and Juve went on to be the two first-time quarter-finalists.

5 The number of last season's quarter-finalists who came through the group stage to get there again: Barcelona, Bayern München, Lyon, Paris and Wolfsburg.

8 Tabea Wassmuth of Wolfsburg finished as the group stage top scorer on eight goals, two ahead of Jordyn Huitema. She eventually moved on to ten, leaving her level with Barcelona's Alexia Putellas ahead of the final.

All of Wassmuth's Wolfsburg goals

10 Lyon are the first team to reach ten finals and are now hoping to extend their record of title wins to eight.

11 The top three teams in Group A all finished on 11 points and had to split on goal difference in a three-way head-to-head tie-break. Wolfsburg and Juventus took the knockout berths ahead of last season's runners-up Chelsea.

13 The number of games Lyon will have played after the final, a new single-season record. OL began in round 2 and by contesting the final will go one ahead of Arsenal, Juventus and Zvezda-2005, the Gunners and Juve having advanced from round 1 to the quarter-finals this term to equal Zvezda's old record from 2008/09.

14 Arsenal's progress ensured they booked a 14th quarter-final in as many campaigns since the inaugural 2001/02 edition, a record tally and one more than Lyon.

25 Paris were group stage top scorers on 25 goals, one better than Barcelona, the other team to clinch a maximum 18 points.

Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 Hoffenheim

27 The total number of goals in Arsenal's six group games – the most, with 14 for and 13 against – as they pipped Hoffenheim to second by a single head-to-head goal.



32.9 The fastest speed, in km/h, recorded by any player in the competition, set by Wolfsburg's Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir.

45 Barcelona had won 45 competitive games in a row before their semi-final second-leg loss at Wolfsburg.

48 Saves made by HB Køge's Kaylan Marckese, the most by any goalkeeper in the competition despite the Danish debutants going out in the group stage.

Hegerberg's Lyon goals this season

50 Ada Hegerberg's first European goal after her injury comeback, away to Benfica, was her 50th in the competition for Lyon, making her the only player to reach that mark for a single club. Her overall goal record is now up to 58 in as many appearances (four prior to joining OL).

88.7 The percentage passing accuracy of Barcelona, helping them produce 37 goals from 284 attempts﻿ across their ten games and also to average 66.3% possession.

100 Wendie Renard became the first player to reach a century of competition appearances in the first leg of Lyon's semi-final: she is set to get to 102 in Turin, with more to come after signing a new long-term contract.

112 The sole extra-time goal so far this season, after the group stage, came from Ramona Bachmann eight minutes from time in Paris's quarter-final defeat of Bayern.

216 Goals scored from the group stage to the end of the semi-finals, at 3.60 per match and 25 minutes per goal.

91,648 The record crowd that watched Barcelona beat Wolfsburg at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the semi-finals, beating the mark of 91,553 set in the previous round against Real Madrid and helping the season's aggregate attendance to over half a million.