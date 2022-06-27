UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2022 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists

Monday 27 June 2022

Four teams are left in the Czech Republic after a dramatic group stage; find out their qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.

Norway defeated Sweden on Matchday 3 but both teams still made it through to the 2022 UEFA Women's U19 EURO semi-finals.
Norway defeated Sweden on Matchday 3 but both teams still made it through to the 2022 UEFA Women's U19 EURO semi-finals. UEFA

Spain, Sweden, Norway and holders France are through to the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals following Sunday's gripping group-stage deciders.

We introduce the quartet still competing for the title, including three past winners.

Knockout stage fixtures

Semi-finals: Wednesday 6 July

SF1: Spain vs Sweden (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)
SF2: Norway vs France (17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Final: Saturday 9 July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

All times are CEST

Group standings

Spain - Group A winners

MD1 Highlights: Spain 3-1 Italy

Round 1: Group A6 winners (W3-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Czech Republic)
Round 2: Group A6 winners (W9-0 vs Romania, W6-0 vs Portugal, D2-2 vs Netherlands)
Qualifying top scorers: Fiamma, Mirari Uria 5
Previous best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2017, 2018)
Group stage: Two wins from their first two Group A games - vs. Italy and the hosts - ensured Pedro López's side went into their final match against France with a semi-final spot already secured. A 1-1 draw clinched top spot in the section, and - with nine goals - Spain were the group-stage top scorers.

2022 Women's U19 EURO top scorers

Sweden - Group B runners-up

MD2 Highlights: Sweden 1-0 England

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (W2-1 vs Iceland, W4-0 vs Serbia, L0-1 vs France)
Round 2: Group A1 winners (W4-2 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Denmark)
Qualifying top scorers: Lisa Björk, Svea Rehnberg 3
Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)
Group stage: Impressive victories against Germany and England put Caroline Sjöblom's team in a strong position ahead of their remaining group game with Norway. A 1-0 defeat tarnished their record and was the first goal they had conceded in the final tournament, but they still went through to the last four as runners-up.

Where to watch the finals: TV/streams

Norway - Group B winners

MD3 Highlights: Norway 1-0 Sweden

Round 1: Group A7 runners-up (W7-0 vs Azerbaijan, W3-1 vs Poland, D1-1 vs Italy)
Round 2: Group A4 winners (W5-0 vs Ukraine, W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Austria )
Qualifying top scorer: Iris Omarsdottir 6
Previous best: Runners-up (2001, 2003, 2008, 2011)
Group stage: Few - if anyone - would have seen Norway topping Group B following their 4-1 defeat to England on MD1. But Iris Omarsdottir's double did for Germany before a stunning strike from Oda Johansen earned a 1-0 victory against Sweden.

France - Group A runners-up

MD3 Highlights: France 1-1 Spain

Round 1: Group A2 winners (W2-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Iceland, W1-0 vs Sweden)
Round 2: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Greece, W3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W5-1 vs Czech Republic)
Qualifying top scorer: Louna Ribadeira 4
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)
Group stage: The opening-game defeat of the Czech Republic was followed by a point against Italy where Sandrine Ringler's team were pegged back late on, denying them early semi-final qualification. Another draw - against Spain - saw the 2019 winners through, however.

Statistics include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 27 June 2022

Selected for you

WU19 EURO: Semi-finals set
Live 03/07/2022

WU19 EURO: Semi-finals set

Spain face Sweden while Norway take on France following Sunday's group stage finale.
2022 Women's U19 EURO finals: Czech Republic
Live 18/05/2022

2022 Women's U19 EURO finals: Czech Republic

The Czech Republic will stage the finals from 27 June to 9 July 2022.
Where to watch WU19 EURO
Live 27/06/2022

Where to watch WU19 EURO

You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.