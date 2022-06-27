2022 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists

Spain, Sweden, Norway and holders France are through to the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals following Sunday's gripping group-stage deciders.

We introduce the quartet still competing for the title, including three past winners.

Knockout stage fixtures Semi-finals: Wednesday 6 July SF1: Spain vs Sweden (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)

SF2: Norway vs France (17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium) Final: Saturday 9 July Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium) All times are CEST

Group standings

Spain - Group A winners

MD1 Highlights: Spain 3-1 Italy

Round 1: Group A6 winners (W3-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Czech Republic)

Round 2: Group A6 winners (W9-0 vs Romania, W6-0 vs Portugal, D2-2 vs Netherlands)

Qualifying top scorers: Fiamma, Mirari Uria 5

Previous best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2017, 2018)

Group stage: Two wins from their first two Group A games - vs. Italy and the hosts - ensured Pedro López's side went into their final match against France with a semi-final spot already secured. A 1-1 draw clinched top spot in the section, and - with nine goals - Spain were the group-stage top scorers.

2022 Women's U19 EURO top scorers

Sweden - Group B runners-up

MD2 Highlights: Sweden 1-0 England

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (W2-1 vs Iceland, W4-0 vs Serbia, L0-1 vs France)

Round 2: Group A1 winners (W4-2 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Denmark)

Qualifying top scorers: Lisa Björk, Svea Rehnberg 3

Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)

Group stage: Impressive victories against Germany and England put Caroline Sjöblom's team in a strong position ahead of their remaining group game with Norway. A 1-0 defeat tarnished their record and was the first goal they had conceded in the final tournament, but they still went through to the last four as runners-up.

Norway - Group B winners

MD3 Highlights: Norway 1-0 Sweden

Round 1: Group A7 runners-up (W7-0 vs Azerbaijan, W3-1 vs Poland, D1-1 vs Italy)

Round 2: Group A4 winners (W5-0 vs Ukraine, W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Austria )

Qualifying top scorer: Iris Omarsdottir 6

Previous best: Runners-up (2001, 2003, 2008, 2011)

Group stage: Few - if anyone - would have seen Norway topping Group B following their 4-1 defeat to England on MD1. But Iris Omarsdottir's double did for Germany before a stunning strike from Oda Johansen earned a 1-0 victory against Sweden.

France - Group A runners-up

MD3 Highlights: France 1-1 Spain

Round 1: Group A2 winners (W2-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Iceland, W1-0 vs Sweden)

Round 2: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Greece, W3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W5-1 vs Czech Republic)

Qualifying top scorer: Louna Ribadeira 4

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

Group stage: The opening-game defeat of the Czech Republic was followed by a point against Italy where Sandrine Ringler's team were pegged back late on, denying them early semi-final qualification. Another draw - against Spain - saw the 2019 winners through, however.

Statistics include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)