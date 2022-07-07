2022 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the finalists

Spain take on Norway in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final on Saturday after defeating Sweden and 2019 winners France respectively.

We introduce the duo who will contest the title in Ostrava.

Knockout stage fixtures Final: Saturday 9 July Spain v Norway (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium) Semi-finals: Wednesday 6 July SF1: Spain 1-0 Sweden (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)

SF2: Norway 1-0 France (17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium) All times are CEST

Group standings

Spain - Group A winners

Semi-final highlights: Spain 1-0 Sweden

Round 1: Group A6 winners (W3-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Czech Republic)

Round 2: Group A6 winners (W9-0 vs Romania, W6-0 vs Portugal, D2-2 vs Netherlands)

Qualifying top scorers: Fiamma, Mirari Uria 5

Previous best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2017, 2018)

Route to the final: Two wins from their first two Group A games - vs. Italy and the hosts - ensured Pedro López's side went into their final match against France with a semi-final spot already secured. A 1-1 draw clinched top spot in the section, and - with nine goals - Spain were the group-stage top scorers. They found scoring tougher against a well-drilled Sweden side in the semis, but Mirari Uria's superb header took them into a sixth final in the last seven Women's U19 EURO.

Coach on the final: "I'm very happy with the way the team has progressed during the tournament. Just the same as in our previous matches, we're going to keep trying to play our game. We're going to continue going out onto the pitch with joy, and enjoy this final. It's going to be a unique experience after two years of not having a tournament. We're going to give our all to bring the trophy to Spain." Pedro López

Where to watch the final: TV/streams

Norway - Group B winners

Semi-final highlights: Norway 1-0 France

Round 1: Group A7 runners-up (W7-0 vs Azerbaijan, W3-1 vs Poland, D1-1 vs Italy)

Round 2: Group A4 winners (W5-0 vs Ukraine, W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Austria )

Qualifying top scorer: Iris Omarsdottir 6

Previous best: Runners-up (2001, 2003, 2008, 2011)

Route to the final: Few - if anyone - would have seen Norway topping Group B following their 4-1 defeat to England on MD1. But Iris Omarsdottir's double did for Germany before a stunning strike from Oda Johansen earned a 1-0 victory against Sweden. An own-goal and a match-winning save from Selma Panengstuen earned Hege Riise's side a place in the final at the expense of holders France.

Coach on the final: "It'll absolutely be a contrast in styles. They play possession football, building up across the pitch, and we need to stop that. We're more direct. We have to stop their possession play high up the pitch and counterattack. For each match, we're getting better, more mature and playing our style, and we're able to lock the game down if we need to. It's a grown-up game tactically from the girls.﻿" Hege Riise

Statistics include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)