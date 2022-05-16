2022 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the teams

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship returns after being cancelled for the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Czech Republic the hosts.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title between 27 June and 9 July including six past winners. The draw is streamed live from Ostrava at 10:30 CET on Wednesday.

The contenders Czech Republic (hosts), England, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden



The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 6 July, with the Opava decider to follow three days later.

Match dates

Group stage: 27 June, 30 June & 3 July

Semi-finals: 6 July

Final: 9 July



Stadiums

Opava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final, final)

Karviná: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)

Ostrava: Městský Stadium (Group stage), Bazaky Stadium (Group stage)

Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium (Group stage)

Contenders

Round 1: Group A6 second place (W2-1 vs Portugal, W2-1 vs Slovakia, L1-3 vs Spain)

Round 2: Group A7 fourth place (L0-2 vs Republic of Ireland, L1-3 vs Greece, L1-5 vs France) – qualified automatically for finals as hosts

Top scorers: Jaroslava Pavlíčková, Sabina Střížová 2

Previous best: Final tournament debut

Round 1: Group A5 winners (W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W8-1 vs Northern Ireland, W1-0 vs Switzerland)

Round 2: Group A3 winners (W3-0 vs Wales, W2-0 vs Iceland, W3-0 vs Belgium)

Top scorer: Agnes Beever-Jones 5

Previous best: Winners (2009)

2019 final highlights: France 2-1 Germany

Round 1: Group A2 winners (W2-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Iceland, W1-0 vs Sweden)

Round 2: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Greece, W3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W5-1 vs Czech Republic)

Top scorer: Louha Ribadeira 4

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

Round 1: Group A3 winners (W6-1 vs Slovenia, D0-0 vs Russia, W2-1 vs Belgium)

Round 2: Group A2 winners (D1-1, W2-1pens vs Finland)

Top scorers: Maja Sternad, Carlotta Wamser, Cora Zicai 2

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

Round 1: Group A7 winners (W4-0 vs Poland, W9-0 vs Azerbaijan, D1-1 vs Norway)

Round 2: Group A5 winners (W6-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Switzerland)

Top scorer: Nicole Arcangeli 7

Previous best: Winners (2008)

Round 1: Group A7 runners-up (W7-0 vs Azerbaijan, W3-1 vs Poland, D1-1 vs Italy)

Round 2: Group A4 winners (W5-0 vs Ukraine, W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Austria )

Top scorer: Iris Omarsdottir 6

Previous best: Runners-up (2001, 2003, 2008, 2011)

2018 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain

Round 1: Group A6 winners (W3-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Czech Republic)

Round 2: Group A6 winners (W9-0 vs Romania, W6-0 vs Portugal, D2-2 vs Netherlands)

Top scorers: Fiamma, Mirari Uria 5

Previous best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2017, 2018)

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (W2-1 vs Iceland, W4-0 vs Serbia, L0-1 vs France)

Round 2: Group A1 winners (W4-2 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Denmark)

Top scorers: Lisa Björk, Svea Rehnberg 3

Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)

Statistics include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)