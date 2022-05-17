U17 EURO top scorers: Yusopove, Doué and Kanga lead the way after Matchday 1

Yan Yusopove's double in the UEFA Under-17 EURO hosts' defeat of Luxembourg puts the Israel forward joint-top of the final tournament scoring charts after the opening round of group stage matches.

Yusopove would have been out on his own had he netted a second-half penalty before he struck twice in the Group A encounter; he is joined at the head of the scorers' chart by France's Desiré Doué, who played a central role in France's 6-1 defeat of Poland in their Group B opener on Monday.

Twenty-four hours later, Jardell Kanga also found the net twice for Sweden as they started Group D with a 2-1 win against Scandinavian neighbours Denmark.