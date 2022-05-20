Filip Kostić named 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostić as the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

The 29-year-old was the German side's creator-in-chief throughout their victorious campaign. His cross for Rafael Borré's equaliser in the final against Rangers was his sixth of the campaign, two more than any other player in the competition.

The left-sided Serbian also nullified top scorer James Tavernier's attacking threat in Seville and converted his penalty in the shoot-out with typical composure.

Kostić, Frankfurt's set-piece taker, also contributed three goals en route to the final.