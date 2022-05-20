UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season: Lorenzo Insigne tops Technical Observer selection

Friday 20 May 2022

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League season – and now you can vote for your favourite!

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Lorenzo Insigne's stunning strike against Legia impressing the most to win Goal of the Season.

Mergim Bersiha's acrobatic finish for Fenerbahçe on Matchday 4 earned him runner-up, while Pepe came third for his spectacular volley for Porto in the round of 16.

Click here to vote.

2021/22 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season

1 Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli 3-0 Legia) – Matchday 3, 21/10/21

2 Mergim Berisha (Antwerp 0-3 Fenerbahçe) – Matchday 4, 04/11/21

3 Pepê (Lyon 1-1 Porto) – Round of 16 second leg, 17/03/22

4 Munir (Sevilla 1-0 West Ham) – Round of 16 first leg, 10/03/22

5 Mislav Oršić (West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb) – Matchday 6, 09/12/21

6 Rafael Borré (Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt) – Quarter-final second leg, 14/04/22

7 Galeno (Midtjylland 3-2 Braga) – Matchday 5, 25/11/21

8 Karl Toko Ekambi (Rangers 0-2 Lyon) – Matchday 1, 16/09/21

9 Mirko Ivanić (Crvena zvezda 1-0 Ludogorets) – Matchday 5, 25/11/21

10 Christopher Nkunku (Rangers 3-1 Leipzig) – Semi-final second leg, 05/05/22

