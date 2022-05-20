UEFA Women's EURO 2022 roadshow crosses England
Friday 20 May 2022
The build-up continues with a roadshow visiting all nine host cities in England ahead of the finals from 6 to 31 July.
The build-up to UEFA Women's EURO 2022 continues with a free-to-enter roadshow visiting all nine host cities in England ahead of the finals from 6 to 31 July.
At each stop fans will have a chance to meet England legends, other star guests and the tournament mascots. There are also places to show your skills, have a trophy photo moment, take part in competitions for great prizes and buy tickets to be at the matches themselves.Buy tickets
Tour stops
21 May: Sheffield, Peace Gardens
22 May: Rotherham, Clifton Gardens
28 May: Manchester, Cathedral Gardens
30 May–1 June: Trafford, Trafford Centre
4 June: Wigan & Leigh, Mesnes Park
5 June: Milton Keynes, Willen Lake
18 June: Southampton, West Quay Shopping Centre
24 June: Leeds, Elland Road
25 June: Brighton & Hove, Hove Promenade
2 July: London, Potters Field
All 11am to 5pm except Wigan & Leigh (11am to 4pm) and London (10am to 4pm).