UEFA Women's Champions League final: Learn how to say the players' names correctly
Friday 20 May 2022
Learn how to prounounce the names of the stars of the show in Turin from Barcelona and Lyon.
Barcelona are taking on Lyon in thee UEFA Women's Champions League final, providing another great opportunity to learn how to pronounce 'difficult' foreign names correctly.
With the help of UEFA.com's reporters in Turin, we present a phonetic guide to the most troublesome names in each team.
Barcelona
Aitana Bonmatí- Eye-tana Bon-ma-tei
Mariona Caldentey - Kal-den-tay
Ana-Maria Crnogorčević - Cherno-gorchay-vitch
Patricia Guijarro- Guh-hiarrow
Ariadna Mingueza - Min-gay-sa
Leila Ouahabi - Wa-ha-bee
Sandra Paños - Pan-yoss
Irene Paredes - Pa-ray-dess
Alexia Putellas - Poo-tay-as
Marta Torrejón - Torray-hon
Lyon
Selma Bacha - Basha
Nesrine Bahlouli - Nez-reen Ba-loo-lee
Feerine Belhadj - Bell-hadge
Sarah Bouhaddi - Boo-a-dee
Candice Charbonnier - Shar-bo-niey
Ada Hegerberg - Ah-da Hey-ger-berg
Amandine Henry - Uhn-ree
Emelyne Laurent - Law-ron
Eugénie Le Sommer - Oo-jai-nee Le Som-air
Melvine Malard - Mal-arr
Dzsenifer Marozsán - Jennifer Marrow-san
Griedge Mbock - Greej Em-bok
Wendie Renard - Ren-arr