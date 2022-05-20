UEFA Women's Champions League final: Learn how to say the players' names correctly

Barcelona are taking on Lyon in thee UEFA Women's Champions League final, providing another great opportunity to learn how to pronounce 'difficult' foreign names correctly.

With the help of UEFA.com's reporters in Turin, we present a phonetic guide to the most troublesome names in each team.

Ana-Maria Cherno-gorchay-vitch UEFA via Getty Images

Aitana Bonmatí- Eye-tana Bon-ma-tei

Mariona Caldentey - Kal-den-tay

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević - Cherno-gorchay-vitch

Patricia Guijarro- Guh-hiarrow

Ariadna Mingueza - Min-gay-sa

Leila Ouahabi - Wa-ha-bee

Sandra Paños - Pan-yoss

Irene Paredes - Pa-ray-dess

Alexia Putellas - Poo-tay-as

Marta Torrejón - Torray-hon

Oo-zhen-ee Le Som-air

Selma Bacha - Basha

Nesrine Bahlouli - Nez-reen Ba-loo-lee

Feerine Belhadj - Bell-hadge

Sarah Bouhaddi - Boo-a-dee

Candice Charbonnier - Shar-bo-niey

Ada Hegerberg - Ah-da Hey-ger-berg

Amandine Henry - Uhn-ree

Emelyne Laurent - Law-ron

Eugénie Le Sommer - Oo-jai-nee Le Som-air

Melvine Malard - Mal-arr

Dzsenifer Marozsán - Jennifer Marrow-san

Griedge Mbock - Greej Em-bok

Wendie Renard - Ren-arr