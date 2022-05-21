Amandine Henry named official UEFA Women's Champions League final player of the match

Amandine Henry has been named player of the match for the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final as Lyon beat Barcelona 3-1 in Turin, becoming the first to win the award for a second time since it was introduced in 2017.

Henry was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who said: "Henry was the director of the game. She kept the team together. She was always the cover in midfield. Her clever interceptions took pressure off the defence. In attack she found the openings with great awareness, often with one-touch passes. In the early stage of the game she opened the scoring with a cracker. That first goal showed the way to victory.﻿"

Indeed, Henry's superb opening goal showed the way for Lyon to dethrone the holders and win their eighth title. She was previously honoured in 2018, when she equalised in extra time to set Lyon on their way to a 4-1 defeat of Wolfsburg in Kyiv.

Player of the Match: Henry highlights

Previous final Players of the Match

2021: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

2020: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

2019: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2018: Amandine Henry (Lyon)

2017: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)