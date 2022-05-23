Selma Bacha named 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Lyon left-back Selma Bacha as their 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old capped a fine campaign with a starring display as Lyon beat Barcelona 3-1 in Turin to reclaim the title – their eighth in total. Despite her young age, this was Bacha's third final appearance after the triumphs of 2018 and 2019, and she also played a role in Lyon's victorious 2019/20 campaign. However, this was the season when Bacha truly came of age as a dominating presence on the left flank.

Against Barcelona, a short spell in the first half summed the youngster up. With Lyon having taken a surprise early lead, she produced a magnificent saving tackle to deny Jenni Hermoso. A few minutes later, on a typically marauding overlapping run, Bacha then sent in a teasing, looping cross for Ada Hegerberg to head in and double the advantage.

That was Bacha's ninth assist of the Women's Champions League season from group stage to final, three more than anyone else in the competition. Four of them came supplying goals for Hegerberg.

Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor said of Bacha's final performance: "Selma had a great game. We know she has the quality and mentality. We know her ability to transcend herself in this kind of match."