Pepsi Changemakers: Sliding doors moments from previous Champions League finals

UEFA Champions League Changemakers, brought to you by Pepsi, picks out the pivotal instances that proved decisive in shifting the momentum in past finals.

Ricken stops comeback in tracks

Lars Ricken had been on the pitch for just 16 seconds when his spectacular lob restored Dortmund's two-goal cushion and ended Juve's hopes of a comeback.

Man. United super-subs stun Bayern

Manchester United v Bayern: The full story of the 1999 final

"Football, bloody hell." It is little surprise Sir Alex Ferguson's pithy post-match reaction has gone down in folklore; United looked to be down and out as they trailed 1-0 heading into extra time. Substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjær somehow flipped this final on its head.

Kahn saves the day in shoot-out

Oliver Kahn was Bayern's unfortunate keeper that night in Barcelona; two years later, in Milan, he was their hero with three saves in the penalty shoot-out win against Valencia.

Dudek double-save in Miracle of Istanbul

Liverpool's comeback from 3-0 down at half-time is well-documented, but all their good work might have gone to waste had Jerzy Dudek not pulled off a remarkable 117th-minute double-save to deny Andriy Shevchenko.

Belletti proves surprise saviour

A 71st-minute substitute, Juliano Belletti was a right-back by trade but it was at the other end of the pitch where he had a memorable impact in the 2006 final: first, an assist for Samuel Eto'o, then the winner.

Drogba hauls Chelsea over the line

Chelsea v Bayern: The full story of the 2012 final

Bayern looked destined for glory on home soil until Didier Drogba's 88th-minute header pulled Chelsea level and forced extra time. The Blues' predatory forward then struck the winning penalty in the shoot-out to help atone for the red card he received in the showpiece against Manchester United four years previously.

Last-gasp Ramos breaks Atleti hearts

Atlético looked certain of a first European crown, at the expense of their city neighbours no less, but Sergio Ramos climbed highest three minutes into added time to break their hearts. The momentum was all Madrid's in extra time.