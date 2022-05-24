UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Italy vs Argentina 2022 Finalissima preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Tuesday 24 May 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the 2022 Finalissima between Italy and Argentina.

CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 winners Argentina meet UEFA EURO 2020 victors Italy in the 2022 Finalissima on Wednesday 1 June.

Finalissima 2022 at a glance

When: Wednesday 1 June (20:45 CET, 19:45 local time,15:45 in Argentina)
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
What: Italy vs Argentina
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch 2022 Finalissima on TV

You can find your local broadcast partner(s) here.

Starting line-ups

All of Italy's EURO 2020 goals
All of Italy's EURO 2020 goals

The deadline for squads is 29 May, and predicted line-ups will appear here once they are confirmed. Below are the sides that won the European and South American crowns respectively.

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Argentina: E. Martínez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, L. Martínez, Di María

Watch it in style: Official Hospitality


Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "It'll be a good match, the first of a long series. It will become an important match; it would be nice to be the first winners."

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina coach: To follow

Level after 90 minutes?

The Finalissima is a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, it will go straight to penalties.

Argentina won their 2021 Copa América semi-final against Colombia on spot kicks, Emiliano Martínez saving three, while Italy became the first team to win two shoot-outs at a single UEFA European Championship when they saw off Spain and England in the semis and final to win EURO 2020.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 24 May 2022

Selected for you

Finalissima tickets sold out
Live 04/04/2022

Finalissima tickets sold out

Tickets for the game between Italy and Argentina at Wembley have sold out.
Finalissima: Italy vs Argentina
Live 04/04/2022

Finalissima: Italy vs Argentina

EURO 2020 champions Italy will face Copa América winners Argentina in London on 1 June.
Finalissima: Meet the teams
Live 24/03/2022

Finalissima: Meet the teams

Get the lowdown on the European and South American champions ahead of their June showdown.
Venue guide: Wembley
Live 24/03/2022

Venue guide: Wembley

Find out about the venue and get UEFA.com's guide to London.
Finalissima: Key storylines
Live 18/05/2022

Finalissima: Key storylines

Will Argentina continue a winning streak against Italy?