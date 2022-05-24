Italy vs Argentina 2022 Finalissima preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 winners Argentina meet UEFA EURO 2020 victors Italy in the 2022 Finalissima on Wednesday 1 June.

When : Wednesday 1 June (20:45 CET, 19:45 local time,15:45 in Argentina) Where : Wembley Stadium, London What : Italy vs Argentina How to follow : Build-up and live coverage will appear here

You can find your local broadcast partner(s) here.

The deadline for squads is 29 May, and predicted line-ups will appear here once they are confirmed. Below are the sides that won the European and South American crowns respectively.

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Argentina: E. Martínez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, L. Martínez, Di María

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "It'll be a good match, the first of a long series. It will become an important match; it would be nice to be the first winners."

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina coach: To follow

Level after 90 minutes?

The Finalissima is a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, it will go straight to penalties.

Argentina won their 2021 Copa América semi-final against Colombia on spot kicks, Emiliano Martínez saving three, while Italy became the first team to win two shoot-outs at a single UEFA European Championship when they saw off Spain and England in the semis and final to win EURO 2020.