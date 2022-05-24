Women's EURO 2022 squads: latest

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 runs from 6 to 31 July with 16 teams competing in England.

Keep track of the latest provisional and final squad announcements by the contenders. Any subsequent changes, because of injury or illness, will be reflected below.

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 squad rules

The deadline for the final 23-player squads is 24:00 CET on Sunday 26 June.

Should a listed player then become seriously injured or ill before her team’s first match in the final tournament, she may be substituted if a doctor from the UEFA Medical Committee and the team doctor concerned both confirm that the injury or illness is sufficiently serious to prevent the player from taking part in the final tournament. Subject to the final approval of the UEFA administration, this injured or ill player may be replaced on the list of 23 players registered for the final tournament.

Goalkeepers can be replaced during the tournament in the event of physical incapacity, even if one or two goalkeepers in the squad are still available.

A player who has been replaced cannot be re-added to the squad.

Austria to follow

Belgium Provisional squad Goalkeepers: Femke Bastiaen (PSV Eindhoven), Nicky Evrard (Gent), Diede Lemey (Sassuolo), Lisa Lichtfus (Dijon) Defenders: Laura Deloose (Anderlecht), Laura De Neve (Anderlecht), Isabelle Iliano (Club Brugge), Sari Kees (Leuven), Davinia Philtjens (Sassuolo), Charlotte Tison (Anderlecht), Amber Tysiak (Leuven), Jody Vangheluwe (Club Brugge), Shari Van Belle (Gent) Midfielders: Julie Biesmans (PSV Eindhoven), Féli Delacauw (Gent), Marie Detruyer (Leuven), Zenia Mertens (Leuven), Marie Minnaert (Club Brugge), Kassandra Missipo (Basel), Lenie Onzia (Leuven), Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading) Forwards: Jassina Blom (Tenerife), Janice Cayman (Lyon), Tine De Caigny (Hoffenheim), Elena Dhont (Twente, Hannah Eurlings (Leuven), Jill Janssens (Leuven), Jarne Teulings (Anderlecht), Chloé Van de Velde (Gent), Ella Van Kerkhoven (Anderlecht), Davinia Vanmechelen (Standard Liège﻿), Sarah Wijnants (Anderlecht), Tessa Wullaert (Anderlecht)

Denmark to follow

England Provisional squad Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City) Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal) Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (free agent), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Bayern München), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zalem (Manchester United) Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

Finland to follow

France to follow

Germany to follow

Iceland to follow

Italy Provisional squad Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Napoli), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (AC Milan), Katja Schroffenegger (Fiorentina) Defenders: Valentina Bergamaschi (AC Milan), Federica Cafferata (Fiorentina), Maria Luisa Filangeri (Sassuolo), Alia Guagni (AC Milan), Beatrice Merlo (Inter), Chiara Robustellini (Inter), Emma Severini (Napoli), Alice Tortelli (Fiorentina) Midfielders: Melissa Bellucci (Empoli), Michela Catena (Fiorentina), Anastasia Ferrara (Roma), Aurora Galli (Everton), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Marta Mascarello (Fiorentina), Marta Pandini (Inter), Flaminia Simonetti (Inter) Forwards: Nicole Arcangeli (Juventus), Chiara Beccari (Juventus), Tatiana Bonetti (Inter), Valentina Giacinti (Fiorentina), Gloria Marinelli (Inter), Margherita Monnecchi (Fiorentina), Martina Piemonte (AC Milan), Elisa Polli (Inter), Daniela Sabatino (Fiorentina)

Netherlands to follow

Northern Ireland to follow

Norway to follow

Portugal to follow

Spain to follow

Sweden to follow