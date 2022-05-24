Mergim Berisha tops fan vote for best goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League

Mergim Berisha's acrobatic effort for Fenerbahçe at Antwerp on Matchday 4 has been voted goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Lorenzo Insigne's brilliant effort for Napoli against Legia pushed Berisha into second in the expert list, but supporters favoured the German-born striker's stunner.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League

1 Mergim Berisha (Antwerp 0-3 Fenerbahçe) – Matchday 4, 04/11/21 (2nd in official list)

2 Mirko Ivanić (Crvena zvezda 1-0 Ludogorets) – Matchday 5, 25/11/21 (9th)

3 Rafael Borré (Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt) – Quarter-final second leg, 14/04/22 (6th)