2022 Women's U19 finals: fixtures and results
Monday 27 June 2022
Article summary
Holders France open Matchday 2 vs. Italy while Norway face Germany in the other early kick-off. The hosts take on Spain, and Sweden play England later.
Article top media content
Article body
France open Matchday 2 of the 2022 Women's Under-19 EURO on Thursday with an encounter with Italy in Group A while Norway face Germany in the early kick-off in Group B.
The latter both lost their opening match in the Czech Republic with MD1 victors in the section, England and Sweden, facing off in Frýdek–Místek later in the day; Spain will hope to make it two wins from two as they play the hosts in Opava.
The groups
Group A: Czech Republic (hosts), Italy, Spain, France (holders)
Group B: Sweden, Norway, England, Germany
On Matchday 1, France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.
Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved, but then added a late third as Sandrine Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A. Spain bounced back from conceding an early penalty to defeat Italy 3-1 and join France on three points.
Matilda Vinberg got both goals and goalkeeper Serina Idrissu Backmark saved a second-half penalty as Sweden opened Group B with an impressive 2-0 defeat of Germany. Agnes Beever-Jones matched Vinberg with a brace as England overcame Norway 4-1 in Karviná.
The final round of matches are played on Sunday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later – and the final scheduled for 9 July in Ostrava. The tournament returns after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Results & fixtures
All kick-off times CEST
MD1: Monday 27 June
Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (Ostrava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Sweden 2-0 Germany (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Group A: Spain 3-1 Italy (Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: England 4-1 Norway (Karviná: Městský Stadium)
MD2: Thursday 30 June
Group A: Italy vs France (15:00, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)
Group B: Norway vs Germany (15:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Group A: Czech Republic vs Spain (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Sweden vs England (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
MD3: Sunday 3 July
Group A: France vs Spain (17:30, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)
Group A: Italy vs Czech Republic (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Group B: Norway vs Sweden (20:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Germany vs England (20:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 6 July
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Final
Saturday 9 July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)
Stadiums
Opava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)
Karviná: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)
Ostrava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, final), Bazaly Stadium (Group stage)
Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium (Group stage)