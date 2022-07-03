2022 Women's U19 finals: Fixtures and results

Spain will face Sweden while France take on Norway in Wednesday's semi-finals following the final group stage games at the 2022 Women's Under-19 European Championship in the Czech Republic.

Spain were the only side certain of a last-four place before the closing 90 minutes of the group stage on Sunday, and they secured top spot in Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with France that also took the holders through as section runners-up. Sandrine Ringler's side pipped Italy to second place despite Nicole Arcangeli's brace in a 4-0 defeat of the final tournament hosts.

Knockout stage fixtures Semi-finals: Wednesday 6 July SF1: Spain vs Sweden (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)

SF2: Norway vs France (17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium) Final: Saturday 9 July Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium) All times are CEST

MD3 Highlights: Norway 1-0 Sweden

All four Group B sides kicked off their final fixtures with a theoretical chance of progressing. Germany defeated England 3-0, a scoreline that would have taken them through if Norway had lost to Sweden, but Oda Johansen's goal earned Hege Riise's team top spot ahead of their Scandinavian neighbours.

Group standings

On Matchday 2, Spain impressed for a second time as they swept aside the Czech Republic with a 5-0 win that took them into the semi-finals. Pedro López's team, who defeated Italy in their opening game, ensured they could finish no worse than second in Group A regardless of the result of their final fixture in the section.

MD2 Highlights: Italy 2-2 France

France could have joined Spain in the last four with a win against Italy, but a late Nicole Arcangeli penalty secured Enrico Sbardella's side a point to keep them in the hunt.

Elma Nelhage's early header earned Sweden a 1-0 win against England to maintain their 100% start to Group B. Norway kept their challenge intact after they joined England on three points thanks to Iris Omarsdottir's two finishes that brought them from behind to win 2-1 against Germany.

Where to watch: TV/streams

On Matchday 1, France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.

MD1 Highlights: Spain 3-1 Italy

Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved but then added a late third as Sandrine Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A. Spain bounced back from conceding an early penalty to defeat Italy 3-1 and join France on three points.

Matilda Vinberg got both goals and goalkeeper Serina Idrissu Backmark saved a second-half penalty as Sweden opened Group B with an impressive 2-0 defeat of Germany. Agnes Beever-Jones matched Vinberg with a pair as England overcame Norway 4-1 in Karviná.

The tournament returns after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results & fixtures

All kick-off times CEST

﻿MD1 Highlights: England 4-1 Norway

MD1: Monday 27 June

Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 2-0 Germany (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group A: Spain 3-1 Italy (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: England 4-1 Norway (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

MD2: Thursday 30 June

Group A: Italy 2-2 France (Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group B: Norway 2-1 Germany (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Group A: Czech Republic 0-5 Spain (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 1-0 England (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

MD3: Sunday 3 July

Group A: France 1-1 Spain (Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group A: Italy 4-0 Czech Republic (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group B: Norway 1-0 Sweden (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Germany 3-0 England (Karviná: Městský Stadium)