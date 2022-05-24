2022 Women's U19 finals schedule: When and where are the matches?
Tuesday 24 May 2022
Holders France and hosts Czech Republic will kick off the tournament on 27 June in Ostrava after the fixture schedule was set.
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders France and hosts Czech Republic will kick off the tournament on 27 June in Ostrava after the fixture schedule was set.
The groups
Group A: Czech Republic (hosts), Italy, Spain, France (holders)
Group B: Sweden, Norway, England, Germany
Also on the opening day, Spain play Italy in Opava in the second Group A game, while in Group B it is Sweden vs Germany in Frýdek–Místek and England vs Norway in Karviná. Matches continue on 30 June and 3 July, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The final is on 9 July in Ostrava.
Stadiums
Opava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)
Karviná: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)
Ostrava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, final), Bazaly Stadium (Group stage)
Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium (Group stage)
Results and fixtures
All kick-off times CETWhere to watch: TV/streams
Group stage:
Monday 27 June
Group A: Czech Republic vs France (11:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Sweden vs Germany (15:00, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Group A: Spain vs Italy (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: England vs Norway (17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Thursday 30 June
Group A: Italy vs France (15:00, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)
Group B: Norway vs Germany (15:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Group A: Czech Republic vs Spain (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Sweden vs England (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Sunday 3 July
Group A: France vs Spain (17:30, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)
Group A: Italy vs Czech Republic (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Group B: Norway vs Sweden (20:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Germany vs England (20:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Semi-finals:
Wednesday 6 July
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Final:
Saturday 9 July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)