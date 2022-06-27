UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022 Women's U19 finals: fixtures and results

Monday 27 June 2022

Holders France defeat tournament hosts in opener, Sweden see off Germany in heavyweight encounter.

Inès Benyahia netted France's second goal as the holders got the 2022 UEFA Women's U19 EURO off to a winning start.
Inès Benyahia netted France's second goal as the holders got the 2022 UEFA Women's U19 EURO off to a winning start. UEFA via Sportsfile

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.

The groups

Group A: Czech Republic (hosts), Italy, Spain, France (holders)

Group B: Sweden, Norway, England, Germany

Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved, but then added a late third as Sandrine Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A.

Matilda Vinberg got both goals and goalkeeper Serina Idrissu Backmark saved a second-half penalty as Sweden opened Group B with an impressive 2-0 defeat of Germany.

Also on the opening day, Spain play Italy in Opava in the second Group A game, while in Group B it's England vs Norway in Karviná. Matches continue on Thursday and Sunday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later – and the final scheduled for 9 July in Ostrava.

The tournament returns after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group standings

Stadiums

Opava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)
Karviná: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)
Ostrava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, final), Bazaly Stadium (Group stage)
Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium (Group stage)

Results and fixtures

All kick-off times CET

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage

Monday 27 June
Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (11:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Sweden 2-0 Germany (15:00, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Group A: Spain vs Italy (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: England vs Norway (17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Thursday 30 June
Group A: Italy vs France (15:00, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)
Group B: Norway vs Germany (15:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Group A: Czech Republic vs Spain (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Sweden vs England (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Sunday 3 July
Group A: France vs Spain (17:30, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)
Group A: Italy vs Czech Republic (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)
Group B: Norway vs Sweden (20:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)
Group B: Germany vs England (20:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 6 July
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Final

Saturday 9 July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

