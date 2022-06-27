2022 Women's U19 finals: fixtures and results

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.

The groups Group A: Czech Republic (hosts), Italy, Spain, France (holders) Group B: Sweden, Norway, England, Germany

Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved, but then added a late third as Sandrine Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A.

Also on the opening day, Spain play Italy in Opava in the second Group A game, while in Group B it is Sweden vs Germany in Frýdek–Místek and England vs Norway in Karviná. Matches continue on Thursday and Sunday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later – and the final scheduled for 9 July in Ostrava.

The tournament returns after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stadiums

Opava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)

Karviná: Městský Stadium (Group stage, semi-final)

Ostrava: Městský Stadium (Group stage, final), Bazaly Stadium (Group stage)

Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium (Group stage)

Results and fixtures

All kick-off times CET

Group stage

Monday 27 June

Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (11:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden vs Germany (15:00, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group A: Spain vs Italy (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: England vs Norway (17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Thursday 30 June

Group A: Italy vs France (15:00, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group B: Norway vs Germany (15:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Group A: Czech Republic vs Spain (17:30, Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden vs England (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Sunday 3 July

Group A: France vs Spain (17:30, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group A: Italy vs Czech Republic (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group B: Norway vs Sweden (20:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Germany vs England (20:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 6 July

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Final

Saturday 9 July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)