France vs Denmark Nations League line-ups: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

France and Denmark meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 3 June.

France vs Denmark at a glance When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

Team line-ups

France: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, L. Hernández; Coman, Kanté, Griezmann, Tchouameni, T. Hernandéz; Benzema, Mbappé

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Nelsson, Vestergaard, Mæhle; Højbjerg, Delaney; Eriksen; Wass, Skov Olsen; Dolberg

Form guide

France (most recent match first): WWWWWW

Denmark (most recent match first): WLLWWW



Expert prediction

Vanessa Tomaszewski, match reporter

As winners of the last edition of the UEFA Nations League, France come into the new competition with expectations high, and will look to make a positive start at home. Karim Benzema may not start but he is razor sharp after winning the UEFA Champions League for a fifth time with Real Madrid. Defender and captain Simon Kjær will miss the game for Denmark, but UEFA EURO 2020 star Mikkel Damsgaard should return.

What the coaches say

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "Some players will not have played for three weeks, others for two. So we don't expect wonders with regard to fitness, but we must try to seek consistency throughout the team. [Regarding the Nations League itself] I don't miss friendly matches because it had become difficult to find available opponents. There is always more interest when there is a competition. The aim is to win the group and go through to the finals."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have two matches against them in the Nations League [and then we meet at the World Cup] so it will be three meetings in five months. We are preparing for all the teams we are going to face. But I advise [France] to also prepare because we have a very good team and we will be ready to fight."