France vs Denmark Nations League line-ups: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide
Friday 3 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between France and Denmark.
France and Denmark meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 3 June.
France vs Denmark at a glance
When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
Where to watch France vs Denmark on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Team line-ups
France: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, L. Hernández; Coman, Kanté, Griezmann, Tchouameni, T. Hernandéz; Benzema, Mbappé
Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Nelsson, Vestergaard, Mæhle; Højbjerg, Delaney; Eriksen; Wass, Skov Olsen; Dolberg
Form guide
France (most recent match first): WWWWWW
Denmark (most recent match first): WLLWWW
Expert prediction
Vanessa Tomaszewski, match reporter
As winners of the last edition of the UEFA Nations League, France come into the new competition with expectations high, and will look to make a positive start at home. Karim Benzema may not start but he is razor sharp after winning the UEFA Champions League for a fifth time with Real Madrid. Defender and captain Simon Kjær will miss the game for Denmark, but UEFA EURO 2020 star Mikkel Damsgaard should return.
What the coaches say
Didier Deschamps, France coach: "Some players will not have played for three weeks, others for two. So we don't expect wonders with regard to fitness, but we must try to seek consistency throughout the team. [Regarding the Nations League itself] I don't miss friendly matches because it had become difficult to find available opponents. There is always more interest when there is a competition. The aim is to win the group and go through to the finals."
Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have two matches against them in the Nations League [and then we meet at the World Cup] so it will be three meetings in five months. We are preparing for all the teams we are going to face. But I advise [France] to also prepare because we have a very good team and we will be ready to fight."
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023, with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.