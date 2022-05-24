France vs Denmark Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

France and Denmark meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 3 June.

France vs Denmark at a glance When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

Form guide

France (most recent match first): WWWWWW

Denmark (most recent match first): WLLWWW



Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "You have to have a lot of respect for [Denmark] and especially not think that [winning against them is] a given. We are talking about the 11th-ranked nation in the world who reached the semi-finals at the last EURO. They are ranked higher than Germany."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have two matches against them in Nations League [and then we meet at the World Cup] so it will be three meetings in five months. We are preparing for all the teams we are going to face. But I advise [France] to also prepare, because we have a very good team and we will be ready to fight."