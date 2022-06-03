UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Croatia vs Austria Nations League line-ups: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Friday 3 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A1 game between Croatia and Austria.

Ralf Rangnick is preparing for his first game as Austria coach
Croatia and Austria meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 3 June.

Croatia vs Austria at a glance

When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Gradski vrt, Osijek
What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture
Highlights: Malta 1-7 Croatia

Where to watch Croatia vs Austria on TV

Starting line-ups

Croatia: Ivušić; Juranović, Pongračić, Ćaleta-Car, Sosa; Brozović; Pašalić, Kovačić; Majer, Kramarić, Brekalo

Austria: Lindner; Danso, Trauner, Wöber; Lainer, Laimer, Sabitzer, Schlager, Weimann; Arnautović, Onisiwo

Form guide

Croatia (most recent match first): WDWWDW

Austria (most recent match first): DLWWLW

Expert prediction

Elvir Islamović, match reporter: This opening match is probably the most important for Croatia, a chance to keep the fans onside and make a big step in retaining their League A spot. Zlatko Dalić left the camp after a family bereavement on Tuesday but Luka Modrić has joined the team after Saturday's UEFA Champions League win with Real Madrid, and has already said he wants to play. ﻿For Austria it is less about continuation and more fresh starts: new coach Ralf Rangnick will hope to hit the ground running.

What the coaches say

Highlights: Austria 4-1 Moldova

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "As always, we will go for wins in every game: that is our goal and our desire. We need to focus on Austria and France at home, but Denmark in Copenhagen and France in Paris await us. [Luka] Modrić, [Ivan] Perišić, [Joško] Gvardiol, and [Marcelo] Brozović cannot play all four games: we will see how they feel."

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "We want to play a good game and try to win. We had great energy on and off the pitch [in training]. The guys were all very focused. This squad is a real group, so I'm feeling good about the upcoming games. If we can bring that spirit on to the pitch, coupled with the way we want to play, we have something to look forward to."

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

