Croatia vs Austria Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Croatia and Austria meet in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Friday 3 June.

Croatia vs Austria at a glance When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Gradski vrt, Osijek

What: UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture

Form guide

Croatia (most recent match first): WDWWDW

Austria (most recent match first): DLWWLW



What the coaches say

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "As always, we will go for wins in every game: that is our goal and our desire. We need to focus on Austria and France at home, but Denmark in Copenhagen and France in Paris await us. [Luka] Modrić, [Ivan] Perišić, [Joško] Gvardiol, and [Marcelo] Brozović cannot play all four games: we will see how they feel."

Ralf Rangnick, Austria coach: "It is an honour for me to take on the role of national team boss. I am particularly looking forward to the prospect of competing at the [2024 UEFA] European Championship in Germany with a young team hungry for success."