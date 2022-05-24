Hungary vs England Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Hungary and England meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 4 June.

Hungary vs England at a glance When: Saturday 4 June (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Puskás Aréna, Budapest﻿

What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture

Where to watch Hungary vs England on TV

Highlights: Hungary 0-4 England

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Hungary (most recent match first): WLWWDL

England (most recent match first): WWWWDW



Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Southgate looking to take next step with England

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "You can say that we got the strongest team from each pot. The European champions, the European silver medallists and Germany. It is a terribly difficult group in which we are again the weakest, as has happened to us many times recently. We didn't give up then either, and we'll do the same now."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "Always with England, you need to play well and to win and we've always had a desire to try and develop players and give them an opportunity. We're only six matches away from a World Cup and we also want to be successful in the Nations League. We've found it a really good competition to play in, with a high level of games, and we've learned a lot from it but there's also a chance to see some players we want to see more of."