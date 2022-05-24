UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Hungary vs England Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Tuesday 24 May 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Hungary and England.

England won 4-0 in Hungary in World Cup qualifying
England won 4-0 in Hungary in World Cup qualifying Getty Images

Hungary and England meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 4 June.

Hungary vs England at a glance

When: Saturday 4 June (18:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Puskás Aréna, Budapest﻿
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Hungary vs England on TV

Highlights: Hungary 0-4 England
Highlights: Hungary 0-4 England

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Hungary (most recent match first): WLWWDL

England (most recent match first): WWWWDW

Expert prediction

To follow

What the coaches say

Southgate looking to take next step with England
Southgate looking to take next step with England

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "You can say that we got the strongest team from each pot. The European champions, the European silver medallists and Germany. It is a terribly difficult group in which we are again the weakest, as has happened to us many times recently. We didn't give up then either, and we'll do the same now."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "Always with England, you need to play well and to win and we've always had a desire to try and develop players and give them an opportunity. We're only six matches away from a World Cup and we also want to be successful in the Nations League. We've found it a really good competition to play in, with a high level of games, and we've learned a lot from it but there's also a chance to see some players we want to see more of."

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 24 May 2022

Selected for you

2022/23 Nations League fixtures
Live 23/05/2022

2022/23 Nations League fixtures

Check out all the fixtures for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League..
2022/23 Nations League
Live 23/05/2022

2022/23 Nations League

The who, what, why and when – all you need to know.