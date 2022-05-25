2022 U17 EURO: meet the semi-finalists

Serbia defeated Denmark 2-1 in Nes-Ziona in Thursday's first quarter-final match-up and now take on the U17 EURO holders, the Netherlands, in the last four. Portugal now face France after winning 2-1 against Spain in Netanya.

Knockout rounds all times CET Quarter-finals (25/26 May)

QF1: Germany 1-1 (3-4 pens) France

QF2: Netherlands 2-1 Italy

QF3: Spain 1-2 Portugal

QF4: Denmark 1-2 Serbia Semi-finals (29 May)

SF1: France vs Portugal (Netanya, 16:30)

SF2: Netherlands vs Serbia (Netanya, 20:00) Final (1 June)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Netanya, 18:00)

Previous U17 best: Winners (2003, 2016)

Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (W5-0 vs Kazakhstan, W2-0 vs Wales, L2-3 vs Ukraine)

Elite round: Group 8 winners (W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Bulgaria, W9-1 vs Finland)

Top scorer: José Rodrigues (6)

Highlights: Spain 1-2 Portugal

Final tournament group stage: Group D runners-up (W5-1 vs Scotland, W4-2 vs Sweden, L3-1 vs Denmark)

Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Spain

Scorers: João Veloso, Afonso Moreira (3), Rodrigo Ribeiro, Ivan Lima, José Rodrigues (2)

How did they get here? Despite coach José Lima missing Matchday 1, his team were sublime in their emphatic opening-game win against Scotland, and they followed that up by scoring four against Sweden. Group D leaders ahead of Matchday 3, they saw Ivan Lima's early goal overhauled by a determined Denmark, who came within a couple of goals of knocking out the two-time champions. José Rodrigues scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot as they won 2-1 against Spain to progress to the last four.

Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2002, as Yugoslavia)

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (W11-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-2 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Croatia)

Elite round: Group 7 winners (W3-2 vs Turkey, D2-2 vs Slovenia, W4-2 vs Wales)

Top scorers: Mateja Bubanj (8)

Highlights: Denmark 1-2 Serbia

Final tournament group stage: Group C runners-up (D1-1 vs Belgium, W2-1 vs Turkey, D1-1 vs Spain)

Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Denmark

Scorers: Jovan Milošević (4), Jan-Carlo Simić, Jovan Šljivić (1)

How did they get here? Radovan Krivokapić's side have specialised in late drama in Israel. Jovan Milošević hit 88th-minute penalties in the Matchday 1 draw with Belgium and, crucially, the 1-1 with Spain on Matchday 3 to take his team into the last eight for the first time as an independent nation. He also scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 defeat of Turkey and quarter-final against Denmark – needless to say, the Vojvodina forward is one to watch.

Previous U17 best: Winners (2004, 2015)

Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (W3-0 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Cyprus, L0-1 vs Greece)

Elite round: Group 5 winners (W2-0 vs Luxembourg, W3-1 vs England)

Top scorers: Désiré Doué, Mathys Tel (2)

Highlights: Germany 1-1 France (3-4 pens)

Final tournament group stage: Group B runners-up (W6-1 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Bulgaria, L3-1 vs Netherlands)

Quarter-finals: W4-3 on penalties vs Germany (1-1)

Scorers: Mathys Tel (3), Désiré Doué, Zoumana Diallo (2), Naim Byar, Axel Gueguin, Ayman Aiki, Warren Zaire Emery, Tom Saettel (1)

How did they get here? José Alcocer's team raced out of the blocks with ten goals in their opening two games. A much-changed side also went in front against the holders in their final group match before being overhauled by the Dutch in the closing stages to end Group B as runners-up. Their race looked to be run after they missed their first two penalties in the quarter-final shoot-out against Germany only for a dramatic turnaround to edge them into the semi-finals.

Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 1 winners (W2-0 vs Hungary, D1-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Greece)

Top scorer: Isaac Babadi (2)

Highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Italy

Final tournament group stage: Group B winners (W3-1 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Poland, W3-1 vs France)

Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Italy

Scorers: Dean Huijsen, Yoram Boerhout, Gabriel Misehouy, Jason van Duiven (2), Isaac Babadi, Antoni Milambo (1)

How did they get here? After bouncing back from conceding an early goal against Bulgaria and then needing an added-time winner from Yoram Boerhout against Poland, Mischa Visser's side – much-changed from Matchday 2 – again fell behind early to France before pulling clear with three goals in the last 14 minutes. They learned their lesson and jumped into an unassailable two-goal lead to see off Italy in the last eight. If their semi-final goes to a shoot-out, look out for cool-headed centre-back Dean Huijsen, who has already converted two penalties.