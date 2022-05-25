2022 U17 EURO: meet the quarter-finalists

France were joined by holders the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2022 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals in Israel on Wednesday – see how the four teams hoping to join them on Thursday shape up.

Knockout rounds all times CET Quarter-finals (25/26 May)

QF1: Germany 1-1 (3-4 pens) France

QF2: Netherlands 2-1 Italy

QF3: Spain vs Portugal (19:00, Netanya)

QF4: Denmark vs Serbia (16:30, Nes-Ziona) Semi-finals (29 May)

SF1: France vs Spain/Portugal

SF2: Netherlands vs Denmark/Serbia Final (1 June)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Quarter-final 3

Thursday 26 May, Netanya Stadium, 19:00 CET

Previous U17 best: Winners (2007, 2008, 2017)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (W4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Estonia)

Top scorers: Joel Casals (3)

Highlights: Turkey 0-2 Spain

Final tournament group stage: Group C winners (W2-0 vs Turkey, W2-0 vs Belgium, D1-1 vs Serbia)

Scorers: Iker Bravo (2), Dani Rodriguez, Javier Boñar, David Mella (1)

How did they get here? While the attacking talents of Dani Rodriguez and Iker Bravo in particular carried them to victories in their opening two matches, Julen Guerrero's side were also tough to break down. They conceded only once – Serbia's late equaliser on Matchday 3 – as they took top spot in Group C.

Previous U17 best: Winners (2003, 2016)

Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (W5-0 vs Kazakhstan, W2-0 vs Wales, L2-3 vs Ukraine)

Elite round: Group 8 winners (W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Bulgaria, W9-1 vs Finland)

Top scorer: José Rodrigues (6)

Highlights: Scotland 1-5 Portugal

Final tournament group stage: Group D runners-up (W5-1 vs Scotland, W4-2 vs Sweden, L3-1 vs Denmark)

Scorers: João Veloso (3), Rodrigo Ribeiro, Afonso Moreira, Ivan Lima (2), José Rodrigues (1)

How did they get here? Despite coach José Lima missing Matchday 1, his team were sublime in their emphatic opening-game win against Scotland, and they followed that up by scoring four against Sweden. Group D leaders ahead of Matchday 3, they saw Ivan Lima's early goal overhauled by a determined Denmark, who came within a couple of goals of knocking out the two-time champions.

Quarter-final 4

Thursday 26 May, Nes-Ziona, 16:30 CET

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)

Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (W2-0 vs Montenegro, W5-1 vs Malta, D3-3 / L5-6pens vs Turkey)

Elite round: Group 2 winners (D2-2 vs Sweden, W3-2 vs Latvia, W5-0 vs Switzerland)

Top scorer: Elias Hansborg-Sørensen (5)

Highlights: Portugal 1-3 Denmark

Final tournament group stage: Group D winners (L2-1 vs Sweden, W3-1 vs Scotland, W3-1 vs Portugal)

Scorers: Noah Sahsah, Alexander Simmelhack, Markus Jensen, Noah Nartey, Elias Hansborg-Sørensen (1)

How did they get here? Few would have imagined Denmark would end as Group D winners when they slipped to defeat to Nordic neighbours Sweden on Matchday 1. However, Kenneth Madsen's team gave themselves hope by defeating Scotland, and then came from behind to win 3-1 against Portugal on Matchday 3 with a superb display.

Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2002, as Yugoslavia)

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (W11-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-2 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Croatia)

Elite round: Group 7 winners (W3-2 vs Turkey, D2-2 vs Slovenia, W4-2 vs Wales)

Top scorers: Mateja Bubanj (8)

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Serbia

Final tournament group stage: Group C runners-up (D1-1 vs Belgium, W2-1 vs Turkey, D1-1 vs Spain)

Scorers: Jovan Milošević (3), Jovan Šljivić (1)

How did they get here? Radovan Krivokapić's side have specialised in late drama in Israel. Jovan Milošević hit 88th-minute penalties in the Matchday 1 draw with Belgium and, crucially, the 1-1 with Spain on Matchday 3 to take his team into the last eight for the first time as an independent nation. He also scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 defeat of Turkey – needless to say, the Vojvodina forward is one to watch.

Previous U17 best: Winners (2004, 2015)

Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (W3-0 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Cyprus, L0-1 vs Greece)

Elite round: Group 5 winners (W2-0 vs Luxembourg, W3-1 vs England)

Top scorers: Désiré Doué, Mathys Tel (2)

Highlights: Germany 1-1 France (3-4 pens)

Final tournament group stage: Group B runners-up (W6-1 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Bulgaria, L3-1 vs Netherlands)

Scorers: Mathys Tel (3), Désiré Doué, Zoumana Diallo (2), Naim Byar, Axel Gueguin, Ayman Aiki, Warren Zaire Emery (1)

How did they get here? José Alcocer's team raced out of the blocks with ten goals in their opening two games. A much-changed side also went in front against the holders in their final group match before being overhauled by the Dutch in the closing stages to end Group B as runners-up. Their race looked to be run after they missed their first two penalties in the quarter-final shoot-out against Germany only for a dramatic turnaround to edge them into the semi-finals.

Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 1 winners (W2-0 vs Hungary, D1-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Greece)

Top scorer: Isaac Babadi (2)

Highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Italy

Final tournament group stage: Group B winners (W3-1 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Poland, W3-1 vs France)

Scorers: Dean Huijsen, Yoram Boerhout (2), Gabriel Misehouy, Isaac Babadi, Jason van Duiven, Antoni Milambo (1)

How did they get here? After bouncing back from conceding an early goal against Bulgaria and then needing an added-time winner from Yoram Boerhout against Poland, Mischa Visser's side – much-changed from Matchday 2 – again fell behind early to France before pulling clear with three goals in the last 14 minutes. They learned their lesson and jumped into an unassailable two-goal lead to see off Italy in the last eight. If their semi-final goes to a shoot-out, look out for cool-headed centre-back Dean Huijsen, who has already converted two penalties.