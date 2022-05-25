UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Chris Smalling named official UEFA Europa Conference League final Laufenn Player of the Match

Wednesday 25 May 2022

Chris Smalling has been named Laufenn Player of the Match for the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final.

Roma's Chris Smalling was named UEFA Europa Conference League final Laufenn Player of the Match UEFA via Getty Images

Roma defender Chris Smalling has been named Laufenn Player of the Match following his side's 1-0 victory against Feyenoord in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League final in Tirana.

The centre-back played a crucial role in keeping the dangerous Feyenoord duo of Luis Sinisterra and competition top scorer Cyriel Dessers quiet during the showpiece as Roma made history by winning their first ever European trophy.

Smalling: 'We know what this means to the fans'

The 32-year-old Englishman was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who said of Smalling's performance: "It was a great defensive display. He always won his individual duels and was solid as a rock in the heart of the Roma defence."

