UEFA Champions League Trophy Experience brings the silverware to the streets of Paris

Fans visiting Paris for the UEFA Champions League final have the opportunity to grab a selfie with the famous silverware after the Trophy Experience opened on Thursday as part of a series of activations taking place at Hôtel de Ville.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu reacquainted himself with the trophy he won twice in the colours of the Spanish champions, who face Liverpool in Saturday’s final at the Stade de France, as he delivered the silverware to the splendid city hall in the heart of the French capital.

Shirts behind glass at the UEFA Champions League Trophy Experience UEFA via Getty Images

The Trophy Experience is the centrepiece of an exhibition which includes the ever-popular UEFA Champions League official store, a giant replica of the official adidas matchball and revolving displays of signed shirts from clubs that contested the group stage.

Only two teams remain, and shirts of Madrid's 15-goal leading scorer Karim Benzema and Liverpool's Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino also adorn the Trophy Experience, with the Hôtel de Ville offering an imposing backdrop.



A mini-pitch is at the centre of the event and will feature a range of matches across the next three days with a focus on diversity, inclusion and accessibility in football, demonstrating a commitment to ensure the game is open to everyone. While skills clinics led by UEFA Champions League legends will be a highlight, there will also be an opportunity for UEFA's social responsibility partners to shine, along with sessions run by the city of Paris and the French Football Federation.

Last-minute work on the giant matchball at the Trophy Experience UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA Champions League Trophy Experience

Hôtel de Ville, Paris

Thursday: 11:00-22:00

Friday: 11:00-22:00

Saturday: 10:00-18:00 (although the trophy will leave and be delivered to the stadium by official partner FedEx at 16:00)

Additionally, there will be a Giant Trophy experience located at Place Victor Hugo in Saint-Denis, close to the stadium. Meanwhile, a dedicated Fan Meeting Point for Real Madrid fans (ticket holders only) will be set up close by in the Parc de la Légion d'Honneur, and activities for Liverpool supporters will take place on the Cours de Vincennes, right in the heart of Paris.

More details on official Fan Meeting Points can be found here