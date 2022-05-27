Luis Sinisterra named UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season
Friday 27 May 2022
Article summary
The Feyenoord forward has been honoured for his performances in the competition by UEFA's Technical Observer Panel.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Feyenoord's Luis Sinisterra as the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season.
The 22-year-old forward enjoyed a fairy tale European campaign and made his first steps on the road to Tirana with five goals in qualifying, including his first career hat-trick in the 5-0 victory against Elfsborg in the fourth qualifying round way back in August.
The Colombian international was equally productive from the group stage onwards. Only competition top scorer Cyriel Dessers contributed more than Sinisterra's six goals for Feyenoord – four of them scored in the knockout stages – while four assists was the highest tally among the Dutch outfit's players.
Sinisterra's 2021/22 Europa Conference League stats (group stage to final)
Appearances: 12
Goals: 6
Assists: 4
Passing accuracy: 81.75%
Crossing accuracy: 21.67%
Average Distance covered: 10.5km per match
Average Top speed: 32.8km/h per match