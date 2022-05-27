Lorenzo Pellegrini named UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini as the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Season.

The 25-year-old creative midfielder was a constant thorn in opposition sides throughout their campaign, scoring the first of his five goals in 12 matches in their very first game at Trabzonspor in the fourth qualifying round – he set up a goal in the return leg too – with his final effort coming in the semi-final first leg away to Leicester City.

From the group stage onwards, he registered 22 shots – only prolific striker Tammy Abraham had more for the Giallorossi – and claimed two assists. His set-piece and open-play delivery was also vital to José Mourinho's side throughout the competition. Pellegrini was one of only two players to complete two crosses in the final and no Roma player could match his 19 across their European campaign.