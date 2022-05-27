2021/22 Europa Conference League Team of the Season
Friday 27 May 2022
Article summary
UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their all-star team from the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League.
Article body
Goalkeeper
Rui Patrício (Roma)
Defenders
Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)
Chris Smalling (Roma)
Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord)
Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord)
Midfielders
Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
Dimitri Payet (Marseille)
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester)
Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)
Forwards
Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
Tammy Abraham (Roma)