UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2021/22 Europa Conference League Team of the Season

Friday 27 May 2022

UEFA's Technical Observers have selected their all-star team from the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Goal of the Season


Goalkeeper

Rui Patrício (Roma)

Watch superb Rui Patrício save for Roma
Watch superb Rui Patrício save for Roma

Defenders

Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

Chris Smalling (Roma)

Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord)

Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord)

Midfielders

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Pellegrini: 'Everyone deserves this'
Pellegrini: 'Everyone deserves this'

Dimitri Payet (Marseille)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester)

Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)

Forwards

Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

Tammy Abraham (Roma)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 27 May 2022

Selected for you

Your top game of 2021/22?
Live 26/05/2022

Your top game of 2021/22?

Bodø/Glimt's 6-1 win against Roma makes the shortlist, but was it your favourite Europa Conference League match?
Player of the Season: Pellegrini
Live 27/05/2022

Player of the Season: Pellegrini

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini has been named 2021/22 Europa Conference League Player of the Season.
Young Player of the Season: Sinisterra
Live 27/05/2022

Young Player of the Season: Sinisterra

Feyenoord's Luis Sinisterra has been named 2021/22 Europa Conference League Player of the Season.
Top ten goals of the season
Live 27/05/2022

Top ten goals of the season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have chosen their top ten goals of the season.