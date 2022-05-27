Amandine Henry tops fan vote for best goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League

The long-range Amandine Henry strike that set Lyon on the way to UEFA Women's Champions League final victory against Barcelona has been voted goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League in a fan poll.

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Henry, who won the ball on the left before cutting inside and curling the ball home from outside the box six minutes into Lyon's 3-1 triumph in Turin, topped the panel's list ahead of Ada Hegerberg's semi-final header, also for Lyon at Paris Saint-Germain.

Henry joy at 'big performance' in final

The public poll agreed that Henry's goal topped the lot ahead of two Barcelona efforts, with Caroline Graham Hansen's solo masterpiece at Camp Nou against Wolfsburg in the semis second and an Alexia Putellas group stage free-kick versus Hoffenheim third.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League

1 Amandine Henry (Barcelona 1-3 Lyon) – Final, 21/05/22

2 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg) – Semi-final first leg, 22/04/22

3 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona 4-0 Hoffenheim) – Group stage Matchday 3, 10/11/21