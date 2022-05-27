Champions League final predictions: Former winners Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand and Claude Makelele make their choices

UEFA Champions League winners Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand and Claude Makelele are among the star names to have made their final predictions at PlayStation House in Paris.

Patrice Evra, winner with Manchester United in 2008

It's a tough one. I'm not someone who likes making predictions, but I hope Madrid will win. It'll be difficult as Liverpool aren't bad in finals, but the same goes for Madrid. It hurts me to say it, but Liverpool would deserve it after the season they've had. Madrid caused so much surprise with their comebacks against Paris and Manchester City, and anything can happen in a single game with Vinícius Júnior, Karim Benzema and a big performance from Luka Modrić. It's going to be a great final. I'll say Madrid to win it on penalties.

Rio Ferdinand, winner with Manchester United in 2008

I am going to go for Real Madrid to win; I'm going with my heart, with my head, everything. I think their name's written on it; I bet against them every single knockout round previously and they have smashed me so I'm going to go with them this time. They've beaten Chelsea, who I said they’d lose to, they've beaten Paris Saint-Germain, who I said they'd lose to, and Man. City, who I said they'd lose to, so I'm going to go with Real Madrid.

I think that [Thibaut] Courtois has to play well for Madrid to win this competition and I think that he's going to be the difference between the two sides. He'll keep Liverpool out and Real Madrid will score late on.

Claude Makelele, winner with Real Madrid in 2002

Who will score for Madrid? Benzema, Rodrigo and Modrić. Player of the Match? Modrić. It will be difficult. Both managers are very good. I think it will depend on the players. Both teams have experienced players, leadership players also, and I think the advantage is for Madrid. It’s a club that was born to win the Champions League; we have seen that for many years.