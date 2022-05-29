Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season
Sunday 29 May 2022
Article summary
Three Real Madrid players made the cut, and line up alongside representatives from Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern, Atlético, Villarreal and Ajax.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 69 points
Defenders
João Cancelo (Man. City) – 65 points
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) – 60 points
Reinildo (Atlético de Madrid) – 60 points
Midfielders
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 78 points
Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 66 points
Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 71 points
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 84 points
Forwards
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 102 points
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 91 points
Sébastien Haller (Ajax) – 69 points