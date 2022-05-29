UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Season

Sunday 29 May 2022

Three Real Madrid players made the cut, and line up alongside representatives from Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern, Atlético, Villarreal and Ajax.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this season in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 69 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Man. City) – 65 points

Éder Militão (Real Madrid) – 60 points

Reinildo (Atlético de Madrid) – 60 points

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 78 points

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 66 points

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 71 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) ﻿– 84﻿ points

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 102 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 91 points

Sébastien Haller (Ajax) – 69 points

